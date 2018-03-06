Vail Summer Bluegrass returning with River Whyless, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and more

VAIL – The Vail Summer Bluegrass Series celebrates five years at the Arrabelle at Vail Square beginning June 27. Adjacent to the Eagle Bahn gondola, Vail Bluegrass is set in scenic Lionshead Village.

The four-week series will play home to headliners River Whyless (June 27), Horseshoes & Hand Grenades (July 4), Tyler Childers (July 11) and the Everyone Orchestra (July 18).

In addition to headlining talent, Vail Bluegrass will see local and regional bands take the stage including Buffalo Commons (June 27), Boot Gun, Chain Station and the Drunken Hearts (July 4), Hardscrabble (July 11) and Liver Down the River (July 18).

All shows with the exception of Wednesday, July 4, will be from 6 to 9 p.m., rain or shine and are free to attend. July 4 will feature free entertainment all day, and will begin immediately following the annual town of Vail Independence Day parade, concluding just shy of the holiday fireworks event.

For 2018 and beyond, Vail Bluegrass will focus on educating its patrons on the benefits of using reusable goods and local efforts being made toward Gore Creek restoration. Patrons can expect hands-on interaction with town of Vail representatives and key partners at each of the four events.

For more information on the Vail Summer Bluegrass Series, visit http://www.vailbluegrass.com.