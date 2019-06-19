Vail Summer Bluegrass returns June 26 with mostly Colorado bands, new venue

Previously held in Lionshead, the Vail Summer Bluegrass series moves to Solaris Plaza in Vail Village this year, partnering with surrounding businesses.

John-Ryan Lockman | Daily file photo

If you go … What: Vail Summer Bluegrass, a four-week series featuring Trout Steak Revival, Jeremy Garrett, Hackensaw Boys and The Lonesome Days, among others. Where: Solaris Plaza (new location) When: Wednesdays, starting June 26. Cost: Free. More information: Visit www.vailbluegrass.com.

In its first five years, Vail Summer Bluegrass has hosted artists including the Travelin’ McCourys, Tyler Childers, Oteil Burbridge (Dead & Company), Sarah Jarosz and more in its tent in Lionshead. Heading into its sixth summer, the venue moves to Solaris Plaza in Vail Village and features Trout Steak Revival, Jeremy Garrett (of the Infamous Stringdusters), the Hackensaw Boys and more — all shows are free.

“Vail has become our home, and for that reason we’re proud [at Vail Bluegrass] to partner with bands and businesses that have deep ties to the community,” Vail Bluegrass producer Ariel Rosemberg said in a news release. “Our goal is to continue digging, uncovering new opportunities to provide affordable entertainment, culture and a weeknight to-do for residents and visitors alike, and our 2019 programming falls exactly within that wheelhouse.”

Concerts take place Wednesdays starting June 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. In addition, there will be a free taproom series at Vail Brewing Co. in Vail Village.

“We are excited to announce and partner with Vail Bluegrass in the Solaris Plaza,” said Tony Herrera, director of operations at Bol. “With our centralized location in Vail Village, we feel this is a great opportunity for the community and visitors to enjoy great music, and a fun atmosphere on our lawn space. Vail Bluegrass has a proven track record and [we] couldn’t be more excited to host this year, and for years to come.”

For more information, visit http://www.vailbluegrass.com.