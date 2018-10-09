Vail Sympoium to discuss conservation and development

Cost: $25 prior to 2 p.m. on the day of, $35 after 2 p.m.

What: Land Conservation vs. Development: What Will Be Our Legacy?

The conversation discussing conservation versus development is constant and the line between progress and preservation is a fine one. In Eagle County, the discussions are cordial but ongoing and the decisions as to what will be the lasting legacies in the valley are far-reaching.

On Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Sebastian-Vail, the Vail Symposium will hold a panelto discuss this very topic.

The panel will consist of several community leaders and stakeholders including the Eagle Valley Land Trust's Jim Daus, Eagle County Commissioner Jill Hunsaker Ryan and developer Jen Wright.

During the presentation, the panel will discuss the considerations involved when balancing the desire for conservation with the need for development in Eagle County. The goals of local land preservation, the policy concerns of county government planners and the challenges of development in our community will all be addressed.

Questions and conversations are encouraged, so make plans to attend this special community gathering.