Vail Symposium addresses purposeful aging with input from local experts

People are living longer than our ancestors; aging well is even more important than making it to 100-years-old.

Vail Symposium/Courtesy photo

Everyone asks kids what they want to be when they grow up. But perhaps a better question is: “Who do you want to be when you get older?” People are living longer than our ancestors; aging well is even more important than making it to 100-years-old. Furthermore, purposeful aging is not a luxury for the few but is accessible to all and fundamental to health, happiness and longevity. On Thursday, Sept. 16, Vail Symposium presents a special webinar with internationally bestselling author and coach, Richard Leider, on aging with purpose. He’ll be joined by Terry Minger to discuss longevity in the Vail Valley.

“Having purpose in one’s life is associated with living longer and living better,” said director of programming Claire Noble. “However, many of us get caught up in the busy-ness of living and do not take the time to consider a deeper meaning to our lives. This program is a gift we can give ourselves to do just that, with the potential benefit of living a more fulfilled life.”

Our culture is often accused of providing little in the way of solid advice for aging well and growing old with purpose. In fact, retirement is frequently characterized as a time of all leisure and no purpose. Richard Leider insists that having a reason to get up every morning will make you happier and healthier. Helping people find their purpose has been Leider’s life mission. He encourages people to navigate a purposeful path from adulthood to elderhood with choice, curiosity, and courage. His coaching is intended to offer a purposeful path for living well while aging well.

This presentation is intended to help attendees navigate the transition from adulthood to elderhood, learn new mindsets and practices to grow whole–not old–and learn about purposeful transitions in all stages of life and ideas for “life reimagined.”

Leider will conduct an online presentation followed by a conversation with Terry Minger on personal and organizational longevity in the Vail Valley.

About the speakers

Internationally bestselling author and coach Richard Leider is the founder of Inventure – The Purpose Company, where the mission is to help people to “unlock the power of purpose” and answer that question. He is ranked by Forbes as one of the “Top 5” most respected coaches.

Along the way, Leider has written 11 books including three best-sellers which have sold more than 1 million copies. “The Power of Purpose” and “Repacking Your Bags” are considered classics in the personal growth field. His latest book, “Who Do You Want to Be When You Grow Old?” is a defining book on the power of purposeful aging.

Widely viewed as a pioneer of the global purpose movement, his work has been featured in many media sources, and his PBS Special – “The Power of Purpose” – was viewed by millions of people. He has taken his purpose message to all 50 states, Canada, and four continents and he has advised everyone from AARP to the National Football League to the U.S. State Department.

Terry Minger is a civic and nonprofit leader. He’s the former President and CEO of The Piton Foundation in Denver and former President of the Gary-Williams Foundation. Previously, Terry served as the President and CEO of the Center for Resource Management (CRM). He has served as President and CEO of Sundance Enterprises: a resort, ski area, international conference center, and film and fine arts community; as President, CEO, and developer of Whistler-Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia, Canada; as Deputy Chief of Staff to Colorado Governor Richard Lamm; as Assistant City Manager in Boulder, Colorado; and as City Manager of Vail, Colorado.