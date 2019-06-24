Bravo! Vail is ambitiously bringing one of the most popular and celebrated operas to the valley this summer. "Tosca" will run on July 11 and 13.

Bravo! Vail Music Festival embarks on its most ambitious project to date: a staged production of Puccini’s “Tosca,” under the musical direction of Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director of The Philadelphia Orchestra and New York City’s famed Metropolitan Opera. The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater will see directorial guidance from James Alexander and his innovative production company, Symphony V. For two nights, July 11 and 13, the magic of opera comes to life using modern technology, an all-star vocal cast, two choirs and the stunning artistry of The Philadelphia Orchestra.

For more than a century, “Tosca” and its characters have fascinated both performers and audiences. This summer, Vail Symposium is partnering with Bravo! Vail to host five educational opportunities to enrich the “Tosca” experience. The first one is tonight, June 24, offering the Immersive Introduction event with opera expert Robert Marx and Bravo! Vail’s Artistic Director, Anne-Marie McDermott.

“This is an incredible opportunity to dive deep into one of the most frequently performed operas in the world,” said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. “We’re excited to offer audiences an opportunity to immerse themselves in Puccini’s world.”

Vail Symposium and Bravo! Vail are collaborating on five programs: immersive introduction tonight, a conductor’s perspective, a conversation with Stage Director James Alexander and two pre-concert talks.

“The production of Tosca at Bravo! Vail is a significant milestone for the festival, and we are thrilled to make the experience more meaningful for our audience,” said Caitlin Murray, executive director of Bravo! Vail Music Festival.

“Tosca”: An Immersive Introduction takes place tonight at Vail Interfaith Chapel. The history and significance of “Tosca,” the opera, and Tosca, the diva role (as embodied by its most famous interpreter, Maria Callas) will be illustrated with clips from an iconic 1964 BBC broadcast and the recently released documentary, “Maria by Callas,” followed by a Q&A with Bravo! Vail’s Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott and members of the creative team.

The other events happen in quick succession before and the same night as the performances from July 10-13.

About the speakers

Robert Marx works for the Metropolitan Opera in New York City as an afternoon radio host.

Robert Marx has appeared on the Metropolitan Opera’s live Saturday afternoon radio broadcasts since 1995 as an intermission host, commentator and Opera Quiz panelist. He is president of the Fan Fox & Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, a leading arts philanthropy in New York City.

Anne-Marie McDermott holds several important positions in the classical music world in addition to directing Bravo! for eight years.

Anne-Marie McDermott has been the Artistic Director of Bravo! Vail since 2011. A longtime Artist Member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, she served as Artistic Director of the inaugural McKnight Center Chamber Music Festival at Oklahoma State University in 2018.

