Vail Symposium and Vail Valley Partnership host morning program for beating burnout on the job

Dr. Kate Newburgh was once the Curriculum Lead for Transformative Learning for Eagle County Schools. Her interactive talk will discuss dealing with job burnout.

Special to the Daily

if you go ... What: Beating Burnout: Using Inspiration and Empowerment to Foster Successful Organizations When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 8:30-10 a.m. Where: Colorado Mountain College, Edwards Cost: $25 in advance, $35 at midnight before the program and at the door. More information: Visit www.vailsymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

Two-thirds of Americans report being burned out on the job: by those statistics, if there are 12 people in your office, eight are probably burned out. It’s very possible you might be one of them.

Burnout isn’t an abstract phenomenon. It’s been shown to have serious health consequences up to, and including, precipitous death. Clearly this is a big deal. But what’s causing it? And what can we do about it? On Thursday, Jan. 23 at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, Vail Symposium and Vail Valley Partnership are presenting a morning program focusing on beating burnout with Dr. Kate Newburgh.

“The ops tempo in the valley has been high since November,” said Claire Noble, Vail Symposium program manager. “Throughout the valley, whether people work in retail, hospitality, trades, or other fields, there is no let-up for at least three more months. Sustaining a fast-paced tempo for several more months can be daunting, so strategies to do so can help a lot of people.”

In this 50-minute, interactive talk, Newburgh draws from a decade of research and practical experience to reveal the real origin of burnout. The discussion she leads will focus on the assumptions that undergird how we organize ourselves at work and the leadership practices that result in employee disengagement. Newburgh will also illuminate what needs to change in order for us to re-engage in our work on a global scale.

“Employee retention efforts are front of mind for Vail Valley business owners,” said Chris Romer, president and CEO of Vail Valley Partnership. “Learning how to engage employees in the workplace in order to avoid burnout is a great way for human resource professionals, business owners and managers to increase retention and provide a great work environment.”

About the speaker

Deep Practices Founder Dr. Kate Newburgh has more than a decade of experience and research in organizational change. She began her career as a New York City Teaching Fellow in the Bronx. Since then, she’s held diverse roles in the field of education including Educational Researcher, Academic Affairs Director for a national non-profit, and Curriculum Lead for Transformative Learning for Eagle County Schools, CO. She currently works with executive leadership to create sustainable, trust-based workplace cultures and practices. She also runs a Women-in-Business Empowerment Group in the Vail Valley. She earned her Ph.D in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Denver with a research focus on system-wide teacher retention and structural, whole-teacher supports.