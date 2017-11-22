Vail Symposium announces its winter program schedule

Thursday, Dec. 7

Making the Crooked Straight: Creating Medical Miracles in Ethiopia with Dr. Rick Hodes and Dr. Andrew Kaufman

Whether it's fixing debilitating spine diseases or creating a lasting effect on neurology in Ethiopia, these two doctors are proving that individuals can make an incomparable difference.

Monday, Dec. 11

Exploring Colorado's World of White: A Photographic Journey with John Fielder and Jon Kedrowski

Join ski-mountaineer Dr. Jon Kedrowski and nature photographer John Fielder for a multi-media presentation as they share some of their best stories of Colorado's wintery world.

Thursday, Dec. 14

What Doesn't Kill Us: How Freezing Water, Extreme Altitude and Environmental Conditioning Will Renew Our Lost Evolutionary Strength with Scott Carney

Summiting Kilimanjaro clad only in a pair of shorts may sound insane. However, Scott Carney survived that ordeal, plus many others, to show how our bodies can thrive when we push them to the limits.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Bitcoin and the Rise of Digital Currency

It's been almost nine years since Bitcoin burst onto the scene, but many people are still wondering how digital currency affects not only the individual, but also the financial world. Join experts Bill Laggner and Zach Markiewicz in a fireside chat with Richard Bard as we discuss the future of cryptocurrency, both nationally and globally.

Thursday, Jan. 4

From Qadhafi to Chaos: Libya's Centrality in Western Geostrategy and the Fight Against Jihadism with Jason Pack

Though the Trump administration has largely ignored the protracted conflict in Libya, the fallout from the multi-year civil war has major implications on Western geostrategic interests.

Jason Pack will discuss the inception of the crisis, the current state of affairs and what the U.S. policy towards these complex issues should be.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Film Screening: Chasing Coral

Coral reefs around the world are vanishing at an unprecedented rate and this team of divers, photographers and scientists capture an ocean adventure on film, determined to discover why the reefs are disappearing and to reveal the underwater mystery to the world.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

The Push: A Climber's Journey of Endurance, Risk, and Going Beyond Limits with Tommy Caldwell

In January 2015, Tommy Caldwell and his partner Kevin Jorgeson completed the first ascent of El Capitan's Dawn Wall in Yosemite National Park, California, making history and capturing the imagination of millions. Join Caldwell as he describes his journey up the Wall, which has been called the most difficult rock climb in history.

Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 24-25

Is It the End of the World As We Know It? Addressing Geopolitical Concerns in an Time of Uncertainty

No one lives in a bubble and now, more than ever, Americans are paying attention to worldwide concerns and our nation's foreign policies. This two day, four session program will focus not just on status and solutions, but on raising important questions like "Is the post-war order collapsing?," "Is Europe falling apart?" and "Is China destined to rule the world?"

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Ensuring the Upper Hand: Best Practices for Negotiations

When dealing with negotiation, it's easy to fall into self-doubt and anxiety: Did I get the best deal? Did I leave anything on the table? Did I just get taken for a ride? In this seminar with Erich Rifenburgh, attendees will attain a baseline of current strengths and learn five practical steps for preparing for upcoming negotiations.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Women's Health Care in the Vail Valley: Where We Were, Where We Are and Where We Need to Be

Living in what is arguably the finest resort community in the nation can be a struggle for the people who labor, often invisibly, to help keep us on top. Health care, both its cost and accessibility, for low-income families is a large part of this struggle; meeting the special requirements of women's health care can be a particular challenge.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Thursday Night Live with SNL's Don Roy King

What does it take to create a topical, thought-provoking and, most importantly, funny program, week after week? Don Roy King has the answer. Saturday Night Live's Emmy-award winning director visits Vail for one evening to share stories from one of television's most enduring shows.

Thursday, March 1

Show Me the Money: Understanding the Role of Money in Our Economy

Money: theoretically it makes the world go 'round, but do you know how? In the first of a two- session program, Alison Felix, vice president and Denver branch executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City will not only explain the role of money in the economy, but also discuss how it impacts employment statistics, price statistics and more. The latter session will discuss the state of the economy in the U.S., in Colorado specifically, and the role of the Federal Reserve in each.

Thursday, March 8

Adventurers Giving Back

Sure, traveling around the world making first ascents and exploring new places is cool. However, for these three adventurers, giving back is the greatest victory. From peak-bagging for Alzheimer's to furnishing fireplaces in Nepal, hear how some of life's greatest adventures come after the records.

Thursday, March 15

Katrina, Sandy and Harvey: Exploring the Relationship between Climate Change and our Extreme Weather

There's no shortage of extreme weather occurring around the globe and scientists assert that intense storms, droughts and record-breaking heat waves are occurring with increased frequency because of humans. But blaming individual weather events on climate change is harder. This panel of scientists will discuss the links between climate change and the intensity of hurricanes and typhoons, from historical patterns to man's influence.

Wednesday, March 21

The Challenge of After Death Survival: Finding Common Ground Between Science and Spirituality with Eben Alexander, Marjorie Woollacott and Karen Newell.

The body and the brain: How do we deal with what comes after death? Join us for a provocative panel discussion between a neurosurgeon and neuroscientist: the first has been to the other side and back, and the second has meditated for 40 years and published research on meditation and end of life experiences.

Thursday, March 22

Workshop: Impossible Truths: Exploring Research at the Boundary where Science and Mystical Experience Meet

Neurosurgeon Eben Alexander and neuroscientist Marjorie Woollacott discuss the hard problem of science meeting spirituality and ask, "What catalyzes transformation in the life of materialist scientists and others?"

Thursday, March 29

Mental Health = Essential Health with Patrick Kennedy

Mental illness affects more than one million people in Colorado and one in five people in the United States each year, but nearly 60 percent do not receive treatment. Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy will speak about his advocacy in the field of mental health and addiction, combining his personal story with his policy work and vision for our country moving forward.

Friday, April 6

Dodging the Nuclear Bullet with Joe Cirincione

One year later, Joe Cirincione, president of Ploughshare Funds, returns to the Vail Symposium to discuss the best thinking and worst fears of experts specializing in nuclear warfare as the world's worries continue to heat up.

Saturday, April 7

A Collection of Consciousness: Curated Selections

In this special presentation, four experts will present four short lectures on varied topics related to consciousness. From the history and implications of out-of-body experiences and otherworldly journeys to an international perspective on extraterrestrials visiting Earth, this compendium of varied subjects will provide a stimulating and elevating experience.

Wednesday, April 11

Workforce Trends and Human Resource Professional Panel

Local human resource professionals, business owners and representatives from governmental organizations will join together to discuss trends and offer viewpoints regarding employee attraction, retention and benefits in a panel format, using the Vail Valley Partnership annual workforce study as a guide.