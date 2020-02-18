Vail Symposium awakens new knowledge on sleep with Thursday program

Sleep is great for helping to commit information to memory and for problem-solving.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Symposium is hosting a program on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Vail Interfaith Chapel that dives into what happens to your brain while you’re sleeping — and what you can do about it.

“We spend approximately one-third of our lives asleep,” said Claire Noble, Vail Symposium program manager. “It must be a very important evolutionary adaptation for humans to spend so much time in such a vulnerable state. However, research into why we sleep — and what goes on in our brains while we sleep — is only now emerging.”

The research of Notre Dame Professor Jessica Payne shows that the non-waking hours are incredibly valuable for your day-to-day life, especially for helping to commit information to memory and for problem-solving. If you ever thought sleep was just downtime between one task and the next, think again. The fact is, your brain pulls an all-nighter when you hit the hay.

Many regions of the brain — especially those involved in learning, processing information and emotion — are actually more active during sleep than when you’re awake. These regions are working together while you sleep, helping you process and sort information you’ve taken in during the course of the day. Payne’s research has focused on what types of information are submitted to memory and has been instrumental in better understanding how the brain stores the information. Payne will also outline all sorts of practical information on how to control your sleep habits to insure maximum productivity.

If you go …

What: While You Are Sleeping: Your Brain’s Nocturnal Pursuits

When: Thursday, Feb. 20. Doors open at 5:30p.m.; program from 6 -7:30 p.m.

Where: Vail Interfaith Chapel, Vail

Cost: $25 in advance plus ticket fees; $35 plus ticket fees at midnight the night before the show and at the door.

More information: Visit http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets.