Vail Symposium brings the Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions program series to the valley on Wednesday, June 16

As the COVID restrictions are lifted, Vail Symposium is eager to return to in-person programs. However, before that happens, the organization is offering an opportunity to take part in a new type of program. The Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions series is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs and on Wednesday, June 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom, Vail Symposium will host the Great Decisions conversation.

“Innovation and collaboration are our watchwords for this season,” said director of programming Claire Noble. “In addition to working with some great local organizations, we are also trying some new approaches. We sensed that some of our attendees are looking for a more participatory experience and this program provides that.”

The first topic is “Global Supply Chains and U.S. Security.” Registered participants will receive the Great Decisions Briefing Book to read before the program; the reading will take about an hour.

The shutdown of global supply chains due to the Covid-19 pandemic brought to the fore an issue with the high level of global economic interdependence. What happens when one country is the main source for an item, like vaccines or pharmaceuticals, and then can no longer supply the item? Countries suddenly unable to meet the demand for certain supplies are faced with growing calls for economic nationalism. What are some of the lasting effects that the pandemic could have on global supply chains and trade? How would this affect national security?

Then, on June 16, Vail Symposium will facilitate the program which consists of three parts: Watch the documentary film (about 30 minutes); enjoy small group discussion (about 30 minutes); come back together to compile small group findings (approximately 30 minutes).

In order to have time to prepare, participants are asked to register by Friday, June 11.