Vail Symposium discusses how to navigate modernity with an ancient brain on Feb. 15

We are living through the most prosperous age in human history, yet people are more divided and miserable than ever. Wealth and comfort are unparalleled and yet our political landscape grows ever more toxic and rates of suicide, loneliness and chronic illness continue to climb. What explains this dissonance? And how do we address it? On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Vail Symposium welcomes Heather Hayer and Bret Weinstein for a special Zoom webinar at 6 p.m. to how we can navigate modernity with what are truly ancient brains.

For evolutionary biologists Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein, the cause of our woes is clear: The modern world is out of sync with our ancient brains and bodies. We evolved to live in clans, but today most people do not know their neighbors’ names. Survival in our earliest societies depended on leveraging the advantages of our sex differences, but today even the concept of biological sex is increasingly dismissed as offensive. The cognitive dissonance spawned by trying to live in a society we’re not built for is killing us.

“Thanks to 23 and Me, I recently discovered that I have more Neanderthal DNA than 74% of the population,” said former director of programming Claire Noble. “But one thing we all share are ancient brains. Our brains slowly evolved over millennia for a world of gathering nuts and avoiding predators. Our journey from living in nomadic tribes to 21st century urban landscapes exceeded evolutions slow, incremental approach. In this program, these two evolutionary biologists will share advice on how to adapt to modernity with our ancient brains.”

In this presentation, Heying and Weinstein will chat with journalist Greg Dobbs and cut through the politically fraught discourse surrounding issues like sex, gender and more to outline a science-based worldview that will empower you to live a better, wiser life. They distill more than 20 years of research and first-hand accounts from the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth into straightforward principles and guidance for confronting our culture of hyper-novelty.

About the speakers

Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein are evolutionary biologists who have been invited to address the US Congress, the Department of Justice and the Department of Education, and have spoken before audiences across the globe. They both earned PhDs in Biology from the University of Michigan, where their research on evolution and adaptation earned awards for its quality and innovation. They have been visiting fellows at Princeton University and before that were professors at Evergreen State College for fifteen years. They resigned from Evergreen in the wake of 2017 campus riots that focused in part on their opposition to a day of racial segregation and other college “equity” proposals. They cohost weekly livestreams of the DarkHorse podcast.

Veteran correspondent Greg Dobbs will moderate this program. From his “boots on the ground” news coverage in more than 80 countries around the world, particularly throughout the Middle East and Russia (as well as coverage of the U.S. space program), Greg Dobbs is a professional speaker on global affairs, the author of two books (with two more in the works) and a journalist for almost 50 years, spending most of his time as a correspondent— including roughly two decades as a foreign and war correspondent— for two American television networks, primarily ABC News. He also hosted Colorado State of Mind for six years for Rocky Mountain PBS.