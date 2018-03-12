Vail Symposium event explores science, spirituality of death on March 22-23
March 12, 2018
If you go …
What: The Challenge of After Death Survival: Finding Common Ground Between Science and Spirituality.
When: Wednesday, March 21. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; program begins at 6 p.m.
Where: Donovan Pavilion, Vail.
Cost: Tickets are $25 prior to 2 p.m. on the day of the program and are $35 at the door.
More information: Visit http://www.VailSymposium.org or call 970-476-0954.
What: Workshop — Impossible Truths: Exploring Research at the Boundary where Science and Mystical Experience Meet.
When: Thursday, March 22. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.; program begins at 4 p.m.
Where: Vail Public Library.
Cost: Tickets are $40 prior to the event and are $50 at the door.
More information: Visit http://www.VailSymposium.org or call 970-476-0954.
VAIL — The body and the brain: How do we deal with what comes after death?
In an upcoming program from the Vail Symposium, a physician and neuroscientist — the first who has been to the other side and back and the second who has meditated for 40 years and published research on meditation and end of life experiences — will lead a panel discussion.
Taking place on Wednesday, March 21, at Donovan Pavilion, Dr. Eben Alexander and Dr. Marjorie Woollacott will discuss issues like reincarnation and the afterlife using both research literature and first hand experiences.
"Dr. Alexander is working on the forefront of uniting science and spirituality and we're thrilled to welcome him back to Vail," said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. "Dr. Woollacott will provide a unique perspective with her work on meditation and end-of-life experiences. Our consciousness series seeks to explore deep topics and create thoughtful discussions; this program is sure to accomplish both."
'Impossible Truths' workshop
Continuing the discussion, the Vail Symposium is also presenting a workshop called Impossible Truths: Exploring Research at the Boundary Where Science and Mystical Experience Meet with Alexander and Woollacott on Thursday, March 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Vail Public Library. Alexander and Woollacott will discuss the hard problem of science meeting spirituality and ask, "What catalyzes transformation in the life of materialist scientists and others?"
Attendees will learn how they had to rethink everything learned in graduate school and medical school about consciousness and after death survival – and how simple curiosity is the key to expanding our own understanding.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.vailsymposium.org or call 970-476-0954.
