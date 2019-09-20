Vail Symposium event to discuss near-death experiences

Jeff Olsen survived a car crash that proved fatal to his wife and infant son. He and Dr. O’Driscoll became close spiritually while Olsen was in trauma care.

Special to the Daily

Different people and different cultures have different ideas about what comes after death, but there have been may accounts of near-death experiences. On Monday, Sept. 23 and Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Edwards Interfaith Chapel, Vail Symposium presents two-nights of programming that not only discusses near-death experiences, but also shares what we can learn from them.

“For something that is inevitable for every living thing, death remains a taboo topic in American culture but avoiding discussing death will not make it less likely,” said Claire Noble, programming manager of the Vail Symposium. “We have former emergency room physician Dr. Jeffrey O’Driscoll and Jeff Olsen, whose friendship evolved from a shared a tragic event, sharing their transformative message of life and death with our community.”

After the accident that killed Jeff Olsen’s wife and 14-month-old son, he was flown to a trauma center for further care. In the trauma room, as other physicians cared for an unconscious Olsen, Dr. Jeffrey O’Driscoll saw and communicated with Olsen’s deceased wife. Following this incredible event, Olsen and O’Driscoll became close friends and shared a number of spiritual experiences.

During the program on Monday, attendees will hear their story from their own lips, complete with generous doses of humor and glimpses of the friendship that has now lasted for more than twenty years. They will share their perspectives, from both the doctor and patient experiences, surrounding the incredible things manifested out of tragedy and death.

Then, on Tuesday, Dr. O’Driscoll and Jeff Olsen will lead an informal, interactive two-hour workshop. Participants will hear true accounts of how Jeff and Jeff found answers amidst their own personal struggles. Both also walk attendees through exercises designed to assist souls on how to find their spiritual center and their own profound answers. “Not Yet” by Jeff O’Driscoll and “Knowing” by Jeffery Olsen will be available for purchase both in advance of and at the workshop. Attendees are encouraged to come with questions.