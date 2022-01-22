Vail Symposium explores the future of money in virtual webinar

Financial experts will discuss the future of money with Vail Symposium this week.

Unsplash/Courtesy Photo

The future of money will be here faster – and be more diverse – than you think. On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Vail Symposium brings together three financial experts to discuss cryptocurrency and digital money in a special Zoom webinar at 6 p.m.

“I suspect when credit cards were initially introduced, they were greeted with suspicion,” said Vail Symposium Director of Programming Claire Noble. “Similarly, cryptocurrency and digital currency remain hard to fathom for many people. We have brought together experts from the public and private sector to help the public begin to understand what may very well be the future of money.”

What are cryptocurrency and digital currency? The terms are not synonymous. While all cryptocurrencies could be considered digital currencies, not all digital currencies need to be official sovereign-backed currencies.

Official digital currencies are issued by the central banks of a nation-state that oversees the banking system in that country–such as the Federal Reserve in the U.S. Whereas, in the case of cryptocurrency, there is no single issuing authority. Cryptocurrencies are usually developed by teams as a piece of code used for issuance through ‘mining.’ Creation, as well as use, is maintained through a distributed ledger. They transmit value across a decentralized network of users. Thus, while digital currencies are centralized, cryptocurrencies are decentralized.

Confused? Hang in there. This program will bring together representatives from the public and private sector for a discussion that aims to address–the different forms of digital currency; the role of blockchain in digital currency; the developing regulatory framework; the value in including digital currencies and fintech in an investment portfolio, and more. Richard Bard of Bard Capital moderates this program featuring Bob Bench of the Boston Federal Reserve and Puneet Singhvi of Citi.

About the speakers

Bob Bench is an assistant vice president in the Secure Payments group for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. In this capacity, Bench is tasked with performing FinTech market research and experimentation to inform Federal Reserve System policy and decision-makers about the implications of FinTech on the financial services industry and Federal Reserve’s mission broadly. The group’s current focus is blockchain or Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and private and fiat digital currencies.

Puneet Singhvi is Managing Director, Head of Digital Assets, Institutional Clients Group for Citi. He is currently Financial Markets Infrastructure (FMI) lead globally for Citi Institutional Client Group, heading blockchain and digital asset efforts. Responsibilities include leading blockchain and digital asset initiatives across the business working actively with clients, FinTech Companies and FMIs to identify and deliver solutions.

Moderator Richard Bard is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bard Capital Group, LLC, a middle-market private equity firm with a diversified portfolio. He has been involved in the acquisition and operation of several private and publicly traded businesses over the past 30 years. He previously served as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Bard serves as the key interviewer for the Vail Symposium’s Financial Series.