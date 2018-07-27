Vail Symposium hosts ambassador, journalist discussing Middle East

More information: Tickets are $25 prior to 2 p.m. on the day of the program; tickets are $35 after 2 p.m. and at the door. Visit http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

What: Vail Symposium presents: Understanding the Mess in the Middle East and Its Effects on the U.S.

VAIL — On Monday, July 30, at 6 p.m. at The Sebastian-Vail, the Vail Symposium will lead a thought-provoking and enlightening evening discussing a region of the world that's frequently headline news: the Middle East.

The United States has been the go-to nation in the Middle East for decades. But conflicts in the region have reached a fever pitch and wars there involve more nations than ever before. American influence is now challenged not only by adversaries such as Russia and Iran, but also by longtime allies such as Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Now is a time of questions: What caused this dangerous instability? Can it be reversed? Is the U.S. still in a position to be the stabilizing power there and, even if it is, can it pull it off?

"The Vail Symposium strives to present programs that are not only interesting, but timely and topical," said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. "Discussion about the Middle East, what's happening there and how it affects our lives, is important as the situation and how we, as a country, deal with it, is constantly changing. We look forward to welcoming ambassador Dennis Ross for what promises to be an enlightening evening."

Ross has been a key player in Middle East negotiations and national security issues under four presidents — Reagan, Bush 41, Clinton and Obama — and is often asked to analyze events by major media organizations. During this presentation, he will talk with Vail Symposium's Greg Dobbs, who spent much of his career as a journalist covering the Middle East, about the multiple messes in the region and give an insider's insight into whether the U.S. should try to keep its leadership role, what that role might be and the likely results.