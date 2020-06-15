Nicole Magistro brings finished ideas to consumers with the Bookworm of Edwards.

Special to the Daily

Every song, poem, invention and process begins with an idea. Ideas can be individual, such as the plot for a novel. Ideas can start with an individual and then morph into synergistic movements involving millions.

Ideas are at the core of what Brian Kelly, an editor at U.S. News and World Report, and literary agent Rafe Sagalyn do. On Thursday, June 18 at 6 p.m., Vail Symposium is presenting a Zoom Webinar discussion with Kelly and Sagalyn on how ideas are generated and brought to life. Nicole Magistro, proprietor of The Bookworm of Edwards, will moderate.

“Our speakers and moderator inhabit the ecosystem of written ideas,” said Claire Noble, program manager for Vail Symposium. “Brian in shorter form news articles, Rafe in long form non-fiction and fiction books and Nicole in the finished product as it is offered to consumers. From germination to fruition, this program will offer our audience a view of the lifespan of an idea.”

This Zoom Webinar is free, but attendees are encouraged to register in advance. Vail Symposium has produced 10 virtual programs since the public health order restricted events; the organization plans to continue offering virtual programs until it is safe to gather together again.

Support Local Journalism Donate



If you go …

What: How Ideas Happen

When: Thursday, June 18, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Zoom Webinar

More information: Attending is free. Please register at http://www.vailsymposium.org/events for more information.