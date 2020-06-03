Vail Symposium hosts free virtual program on the pandemic and governors

John R. Kasich was the two-term governor of Ohio.

Special to the Daily

The Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

The Tenth Amendment was the final amendment of the Bill of Rights and represented a compromise between those who favored a strong central government and those who preferred the states retain more power. That tension continues to this day and has been on full display in the events of the past months, from pandemic to protests.

On Thursday, June 4 at 6 p.m., Vail Symposium is presenting a Zoom Webinar discussion with former governors John Kasich of Ohio and Bill Richardson of New Mexico about the role of governors in general, but also specifically in the time of an unprecedented crisis.

“It has never been a more critical time to be a governor in America. When this program was conceived, our nation was dealing with an unprecedented public health and economic crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Claire Noble, Vail Symposium program manager. “In the intervening two weeks, our country has been rocked by protests and riots not seen in decades. Once again, it has been leadership at the local and state level rising to the challenge. A discussion of the role of governors has never been more timely.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Many governors have garnered national recognition as strong, smart leaders during the COVID-19 crisis. Some governors faced unique challenges such as the COVID-19 outbreak on Native American reservations; other governors have faced criticism for either doing too much, or too little to confront the crisis. This program will discuss not only the pandemic and current protests, but will also touch on how the federal government did or did not support the states and what we can expect going forward both from a public health perspective and an economic perspective.

If you go

What: Power to the States: The Role of Governors During the Covid-19 Crisis

When: Thursday, June 4. Program from 6-7 p.m.

Where: Zoom Webinar

More information: Attending is free. Please register at http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information.