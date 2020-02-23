Vail Symposium hosts program on renewable energy, climate change Monday

Many leading climate change experts believe that renewable energy is a key to stopping global catastrophe.

Special to the Daily

The clarion call for the transition to 100% renewable energy has been issued. More than 100 cities across America have pledged to make that transition–many by 2035. Large companies such as Walmart, Nike, Starbucks and Proctor & Gamble have also pledged to go green. But does the technology exist to make this a reality? Are power utilities prepared?

The Vail Symposium is hosting a program on Monday, Feb. 24 at The Sebastian-Vail for a panel discussion that will address the environmental drivers and the practical aspects of the transition from fossil fuels to alternatives both renewable and nuclear.

“From the increasing severity of fire seasons in the West to increased flooding in Mid-west river basins, extreme weather seems to have left no part of our country untouched,” said Vail Symposium program manager Claire Noble. “Communities and companies across the country are not waiting for Washington and instead are taking action on their own. This program will explore many of the opportunities that exist now, or will exist soon, to power our future in a more sustainable way.”

Nuclear power is still a relevant and important piece of the U.S. energy mix and currently provides 20% of the electrical needs of the U.S. However, most nuclear power is the U.S. is more than 40 years old. Attendees will learn about the next generation of nuclear power such as the potential of very small nuclear reactors providing power to the electrical grid, portable nuclear for power in remote locations and the use of nuclear for other purposes such as space exploration.

Wind turbines and solar panels are dependent not only on sunshine and the wind blowing, but also batteries to store the generated energy. Does current battery technology provide a feasible option? Lastly, where are the public utilities in this discussion? A power company’s perspective will round out this comprehensive look at how we will power our future.

If you go ….

What: Wind, Solar, Nuclear and Beyond: Powering the Future

When: Monday, Feb. 24. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; program from 6 -7:30 p.m.

Where: The Sebastian-Vail, Vail

Cost: Tickets are $25 in advance plus ticket fees; $35 plus ticket fees at midnight the night before the show and at the door.

More information: Visit http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets.