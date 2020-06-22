Vail Symposium hosts virtual program on globalization with favorite speaker Jamie Metzl

Jamie Metzl is a Senior Fellow of the Atlantic Council, novelist, blogger, syndicated columnist, media commentator and expert in Asian affairs and biotechnology policy.

With the dawn of technology and evolving civilization, now is the most global time in recorded hitsory.

Recently, the COVID-19 pandemic, which first emerged in China, rapidly spread throughout the world. It devastated some countries, while seemingly spared others. While it is impossible to predict what the next crisis will be or where it will originate, Dr. Richard Haass is on a mission to foster globally literate citizens.

In his latest book, “The World: A Brief Introduction,” Haass provides the essential background and building blocks globally literate citizens need to make sense of this complicated and interconnected world and on Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m. in a Zoom webinar, he will discuss how to “foster globally literate citizens” with Vail Symposium favorite Jaime Metzl.

“Dr. Richard Haass been part of the foreign policy landscape in one role or another for the past four decades,” said Claire Noble program manager. “His career began during the Cold War and has continued into the post-Cold War era. It includes working for presidents of both parties and means he has been a participant, observer and analyst of much of what has transpired around the world during this unique time of historical transition.”

This Zoom Webinar is free, but attendees are encouraged to register in advance. Vail Symposium has produced 10 virtual programs since the public health order restricted events; the organization plans to continue offering virtual programs until it is safe to gather together again.

If you go …

What: Globalization: Opting Out is Not an Option

When: Thursday, June 25, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Zoom webinar

More information: Attending is free. Please register at http://www.vailsymposium.org/events for more information.