Vail Symposium hosts virtual program on near-death experiences Thursday

Near-death experiences, or NDEs, are triggered during singular life-threatening episodes. NDEs share broad commonalities — pain vanishes, bright light or other visual phenomena appear, and one’s consciousness detaches from the body. An NDE might include meeting loved ones — living or dead — or even spiritual beings. On Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, the Vail Symposium welcomes near-death experience (NDE) expert Dr. Scott Taylor, for “Into the Light: Trading Fear for Grace” at 6 p.m. via Zoom meeting.

“Raymond Moody coined the term ‘near-death experience’ in 1975,” program manager Claire Noble said. “However, evidence of research into this phenomenon goes back to the 19th century. Common traits of this experience are shared across centuries and between different cultures.”

Near-death experiences can involve intense physical and mental sensations that speaker Scott Taylor is researching as president and executive director of The Monroe Institute.

Special to the Daily

Now President and Executive Director of The Monroe Institute, Taylor once found himself in an unusual situation when he was called to visit a distant relative in hospice and help her overcome her fear of death. Not trained in hospice work, he drew upon his knowledge of NDEs to help his cousin learn to embrace her transition. By sharing stories of NDEs and the insight they provide, Taylor believes we can trade fear for grace at the end of life.

In this program, Taylor will provide a broad overview of the investigative tools and techniques the institute employs that assist individuals seeking to achieve altered states of consciousness.

He will also touch on the research efforts of The Monroe Institute as they endeavor to be recognized as a source for the public for studies in the field of consciousness studies as well as areas related to it. They are committed to teaching people how to create more meaningful and joyful lives through the guided exploration of expanded consciousness, with the primary goal of furthering the human experience and global consciousness.

About the speaker

Scott M. Taylor, Ed.D., is President and Executive Director of The Monroe Institute. His first-hand encounter in a shared near-death experience (NDE) occurred in 1981 and Taylor has been committed to exploring his own and others’ experiences and raising awareness ever since. A known researcher and speaker in the field of NDE studies, Taylor’s doctoral dissertation is entitled “Near-Death Experiences: Discovering and Living in Unity.”

