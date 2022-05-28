Vail Symposium kicks off the summer 2022 season

Kris Sabel, executive director of Vail Symposium, the grassroots, non-profit organization that has been part of the life and history of Vail for more than 50 years, recently announced the first six programs of the summer 2022 season. The first program, featuring Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor and Dr. Sue Morter, will take place on Thursday, June 2 as a Zoom Webinar; other programs will be announced on a rolling basis as they’re finalized.

“We are excited to announce the first six programs of our summer season, beginning June 2,” Sabel said. “We will announce additional programs as the details are finalized and are developing an excellent lineup of 20 diverse programs between now and the end of October. We look forward to a return to more in-person programs and continuing to present some of our programs via webinar. Our virtual programs allowed us to develop a broader audience, secure even more world-class speakers and address today’s most pressing issues.”

Sabel also announced the creation of a new series of programs with author and historian Clay Jenkinson that will delve into controversial issues, hosting two or three panelists to provide different perspectives. Jenkinson, who has become an audience favorite with his portrayal of John Wesley Powell, Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt, will helm a new series called “Conversations on Controversial Issues: Moderated by Clay Jenkinson.” The first program will take place on Wednesday, June 22 and will discuss the U.S. Supreme Court. On Aug. 24, the program will focus on issues related to immigration.

“America’s political issues are vast, complex and contentious,” said Vail Symposium board chair Dale Mosier, who helped create this new series. “Vail Symposium, with moderator Clay Jenkinson, will present a thought-provoking series focused on exploring multiple sides of timely and challenging issues facing America today. The objective of the series is to increase understanding–not to be an advocate for any one position. Instead of attempting to sway the audience to one side or another, we hope instead to provide an in-depth discussion on complex issues that adds insight and perspective for the audience.

“With his vast experience as a historian, moderator and humanities scholar, along with his expertise as a performer, Clay will skillfully moderate these controversial topics and draw the best out of our expert panelists,” Mosier continued.

On June 2, Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor, neuroanatomist and stroke survivor, will join in conversation with Dr. Sue Morter, author of “The Energy Codes” for a special conversation about the beauty of the brain and the ability to untap unlimited potential. Other programs include “Am I Showing In All the Roles that Matter to Me?” presented in collaboration with the Vail Alliance for Purposeful Living; the return of the “Great Decisions” series and a discussion with author Jonathan Kaufman on the remarkable story of two Jewish families, both originally from Baghdad, who stood astride Chinese business and politics for more than 175 years.

Tickets are on sale now for in-person programs; Zoom webinars are free to attend but registration is encouraged. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information.

Vail Symposium Summer 2022 Season at a Glance

This is just the beginning of what promises to be a very exciting season; Vail Symposium will be announcing more programs soon.

The Beauty of the Brain: Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor and Dr. Sue Morter in Conversation

Zoom Webinar Thursday, June 2; 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

In 1996 at the age of 37, Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor, author of the New York Times bestselling memoir “My Stroke of Insight: A Brain Scientist’s Personal Journey,” experienced a severe hemorrhage in the left hemisphere of her brain. On the afternoon of this rare form of stroke (AVM), she could not walk, talk, read, write, or recall any of her life. It took eight years for Dr. Jill to completely rebuild her brain to recover all physical, emotional, and thinking abilities. A Harvard-trained neuroanatomist, Dr. Jill has since dedicated her life to the advancement of brain awareness. Dr. Jill’s Ted Talk about her experience has been viewed over 28 million times. In this program, she is joined by Dr. Sue Morter, author of The Energy Codes, to discuss the beauty of the brain.

Am I Showing Up in All the Roles that Matter to Me?

Zoom Webinar on Tuesday, June 7; 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

In this program, Bobbi Kahler (author, entrepreneur, and podcaster) will explore five mistakes that keep us from having the meaningful life that we desire, including the costly mistake of aiming for “work-life balance.” Presented in partnership with Vail Alliance For Purposeful Living.

Great Decisions: Industrial Policy

Zoom Webinar on Wednesday, June 15; 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Great Decisions is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs.

The current discussion of industrial policy in the United States is not simply about whether or not to support specific companies or industries, but about trust or mistrust of the government and its ability to manage the economy and deal with a rising China. The upheaval in supply chains during the pandemic exposed weaknesses in the international economy. What policies can the United States implement to deal with trade and the economy?

Conversations on Controversial Issues: Moderated by Clay Jenkinson

Vail Interfaith Chapel | Vail

Wednesday, June 22; 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

In a new series from Vail Symposium, humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson will be joined by Akhil Reed Amar, Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale University, and Clark Neily, senior vice president for Legal Studies at Cato Institute, for a thoughtful, civil, rigorous and historically grounded discussion on various controversial issues. The first topic? The Supreme Court of the United States.

Seven Revolutions: Strategic Thinking For Global Issues

Monday, June 27; 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Have you considered how a global population of 9 billion people by the middle of the century will impact your life? What are the challenges for the availability of food, water, and energy resources? How will society balance the benefits of technological innovation and advanced communication with cyber security? How will global economic integration and governance affect trade, markets, and labor? Seven Revolutions, an ongoing effort of the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), examines major global issues out to the year 2035 and beyond.

“The Last Kings of Shanghai” with author Jonathan Kaufman

Vail Interfaith Chapel | Vail

Monday, July 11; 6-7:30. p.m.

Join Jonathan Kaufman, author of “The Last Kings of Shanghai,” for the remarkable story of two Jewish families, both originally from Baghdad, who stood astride Chinese business and politics for more than 175 years, profiting from the Opium Wars; surviving Japanese occupation; saving the lives of 18,000 Jews fleeing Nazi persecution and losing nearly everything as the Communists swept into power. Presented in partnership with B’nai Vail.