Vail Symposium panel discusses extreme weather, climate change
March 14, 2018
VAIL — Take a look at the news and you'll see images of winter storms, flooding, drought and hurricanes. There's no shortage of extreme weather occurring around the globe and scientists assert that these intense storms, droughts and record-breaking heat waves are occurring with increased frequency because of humans.
But blaming individual weather events on climate change is harder.
National and local
On Thursday, March 15, at Donovan Pavilion in Vail, Vail Symposium and Walking Mountains Science Center are presenting a program on the science of climate change and how it relates to extreme weather, from both a national and local perspective. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.; the program will begin at 6 p.m.
"Climate change is a subject that continues to dominate national conversation, especially when you take a look at the destruction from floods, droughts and other extreme weather events," said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. "We're looking forward to hearing from these scientists not only about climate change science, but also about the social science aspects of climate change such as our vulnerabilities, response and preparedness."
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit vailsymposium.org or call 970-476-0954.
