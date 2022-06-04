Vail Symposium partners with Vail Alliance for Purposeful Living for webinar

Vail Symposium and Vail Alliance for Purposeful Living present a special Zoom webinar with author Bobbi Kahler to help deal with the roadblocks on the way to a meaningful life.

Between work, relationships with friends and family and attempting to find time for your own needs, it’s easy to feel pulled in different directions. Instead of feeling fulfilled in all aspects, you might feel as if every aspect is running at diminished capacity. On Tuesday, June 7, at 6 p.m., Vail Symposium and Vail Alliance for Purposeful Living present a special Zoom webinar with author Bobbi Kahler to help deal with the roadblocks on the way to a meaningful life.

“We’re pleased that Bobbi is able to join us for this program with moderator Sarah Smith Orr,” said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. “We’ve found that our Purposeful Living series really resonates with attendees and this promises to be a program that will provide actionable ideas to help us all reach our goals.”

In this program, Kahler (author, entrepreneur and podcaster) will explore five mistakes that keep us from having the meaningful life that we desire, including the costly mistake of aiming for “work-life balance.” These mistakes keep us stuck trying to “squeeze in” the important things or using our weekends merely for catching up on all the things that we missed during the week. Sadly, they leave us questioning our self-worth, because we have a constant nagging concern that we’re failing at what matters most.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. We can avoid these mistakes. Kahler will introduce you to a scientifically validated framework that you can use that will help you be intentional in how you want to create a life that you love to live — every day. After her short presentation, Orr will interview Kahler briefly to go deeper on the topics raised. Then we’ll open it up to audience questions.

About the speakers

An entrepreneur since the age of 34, Bobbi Kahler has led workshops for thousands of people, and she has worked with some of the most recognizable brands on the planet. During that time, she has coached more than 3,000 people. At the heart of it all, she is a servant of anyone seeking personal growth and transformation. Both her undergraduate and graduate degrees were fueled by her passion for helping others achieve personal transformation and the belief that the only thing that prevents us from achieving greatness is the belief in ourselves. She is the author of “Travels of the Heart: Developing Your Inner Leader,” contributing author to the Amazon and New York Times best-selling book, “Masters of Success” and host of her podcast: “UnYielded: Thriving No Matter What.”

Moderator Sarah Smith Orr, with an MBA and PhD from Claremont University, is owner of Smith Orr & Associates, a consulting business specializing in executive leadership, strategic partnerships, education innovation and leadership. She’s also worked in-country and remotely with Fundación Escuela Nueva based in Bogota, Colombia. Sarah teaches various courses on leadership and social entrepreneurship, currently serving as teaching faculty with UCLA Extension, designing and teaching courses in leadership behaviors in culturally diverse global business and crisis situations, and with University of Nevada, Reno, teaching social entrepreneurship.