Vail Symposium presents curated selections in Consciousness Series

Cost: Tickets are $25 prior to 4 p.m. on the day before the program and are $35 at the door. Discounted tickets for students, teachers, Vail Resorts employees and Eagle County Government Employees are available. Ticket price includes admission to all four sessions; there is no individual session price.

VAIL — From alternate realities to aliens, enlightenment to out-of-body experiences, the opportunity to expand one's consciousness is vast and diverse.

On Saturday, April 7, the Vail Symposium presents A Collection of Consciousness at the Vail Public Library. Nancy Grignon, Dorothy Walters, Gabriel Sereni and Paola Leopizzi Harris will lead in-depth explorations on varied topics related to consciousness.

The doors open at 8:30 a.m.; the program will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Session One begins at 9 a.m.; Session Two begins at 10:40 a.m. and there will be a lunch break from 11:40 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Session Three begins at 1 p.m.; and Session Four begins at 2:40 p.m.

"The Vail Symposium's Consciousness Series has a very dedicated audience," said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. "To close out our winter season's lineup, we're offering a 'sampler' of programs designed to delight our dedicated audience and perhaps pique the curiosity of those who have not yet explored this world of diverse topics."

The speakers who are presenting during the program are experts in their fields. From the history and implications of out-of-body experiences and otherworldly journeys to an international perspective on extraterrestrials visiting Earth, this compendium of lectures on varied subjects will provide a stimulating and elevating experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.vailsymposium.org or call 970-476-0954.

Recommended Stories For You

About the program

Session One: 9-10:30 a.m.

The world is made up of infinite realities, some of which we can explore in this lifetime. In this presentation, "My personal journey through infinite realities: An exploration of our true multi- dimensional nature as awareness," Nancy Grignon will share her transformative spiritual experiences that include her near death experience at the age of 18 and the life-changing four hours of missing time that took her off planet and taught her more about the truth of who she is this lifetime.

Session Two: 10:40-11:40 a.m.

There are many paths to achieving enlightenment and some experiences follow similar paths. Dorothy Walters, Ph.D., will explore the similarities between spontaneous kundalini awakening and near-death experiences while sharing her learnings and poetry in Session Two: "Spontaneous Kundalini awakening, bliss, and the near death experience."

Session Three: 1-2:30 p.m.

Throughout human history, people have reported non-local states of awareness such as out-of-body experiences. We'll discuss the history of this phenomenon, as well as the implications of these experiences and their potential for personal and spiritual growth in Session Three: "The history and implications of out-of-body experiences and otherworldly journeys" with Gabriel Sereni, researcher and coach.

Session Four: 2:40-4:10 p.m.

Aliens who appear to be human, or at least a human-like species, have been reported for the past 60 years. Learn more about this intriguing type of alien, as well as the significance of various sightings over our nuclear installations in Session Four: "Space people who are visiting Earth: An international perspective" with Paola Leopizzi Harris, a photojournalis, investigative reporter and teacher.