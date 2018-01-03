Vail Symposium presents free screening of ‘Chasing Coral’ on Jan. 11

Cost: Tickets are free. Donations are accepted. Reserve your seat by visiting vailsymposium.org.

When: Thursday, Jan. 11; doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m.

What: Film screening: “Chasing Coral” with special guest Samantha. Wright, director of impact of Chasing Coral at Exposure Labs.

From the director of "Chasing Ice," a new film goes below the waves to capture our changing oceans.

Coral reefs are the nursery for all life in the oceans, a remarkable ecosystem that sustains us. Yet with carbon emissions warming the seas, a phenomenon called "coral bleaching" — a sign of mass coral death — has been accelerating around the world and the public has no idea of the scale or implication of the catastrophe silently raging underwater.

Join the Vail Symposium on Thursday, Jan. 11, at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards for a free screening of "Chasing Coral," a documentary that employed cutting edge technology to record what's happening below the waves.

"We're thrilled to be able to present this free screening of 'Chasing Coral' to the community," said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. "This film gives an inside glimpse at what's truly happening to the world's coral reefs, which are critical to ocean life as a whole. We're also excited to have Samantha Wright join us for the screening."

Special Guest

Samantha Wright, director of impact of Chasing Coral at Exposure Labs, will be in attendance at the film. Wright will provide additional information and answer questions from audience, as well as share how the film can drive social change.

"One of the key missions of the Vail Symposium is to provide affordable, educational programs to the community," Sabel said. "This free screening is a result of that goal and we look forward to filling the seats at Battle Mountain High School for this compelling film."