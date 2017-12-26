Vail Symposium presents From Qadhafi to Chaos on Jan. 4

Cost: Tickets are $25 in advance; $35 after 2 p.m. the day of the event.

What: Vail Symposium presents Hot Topics with Jason Pack: From Qadhafi to Chaos: Libya’s centrality in Western Geostrategy and the Fight against Jihadism

VAIL — The crisis in Libya is not one that evolved from a single event.

Surges in pro-democracy protests and foreign military intervention might have interrupted years of disagreeable authoritarian rule, but it has, in the process and aftermath, spiraled into one the bloodiest feuds the Arab world has ever seen and given rise to global threats such as ISIS.

Now, as the region and world seek stability and peace, many questions remain about how we arrived at this point and where it is going to go. On Thursday, Jan. 4, join the Vail Symposium as Jason Pack, executive director of the U.S.-Libya Business Association, discusses not only the current situation in Libya, but how we arrived here.

"With a new administration come changes in many things, not the least of which is global policy," said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. "We're very excited to have Jason Pack join us to discuss the current state of affairs in Libya and how that will affect the United States in various arenas."

Though the Trump administration has largely ignored the protracted conflict in Libya, attempting to outsource its resolution to our European allies, the fallout from the multi-year civil war — which ignited three years after the fall of former Libyan dictator Muammar Qadhafi — has major implications on Western geostrategic interests throughout the Mediterranean basin. Libya is an area of commercial, military and diplomatic competition; oil firms, militias, jihadists and the major Gulf and European powers all have their proxies in the country.

At the Vail Symposium event, Pack will discuss the inception of the current crisis, Libya's militias, the Islamic State's presence, the migrant crisis and what U.S. policy toward these interlocking issues should be.

Pack has worked to promote U.S.-Libyan commercial, academic and governmental ties. In addition to serving as the executive director of the U.S.-Libya Business Association, he is also founder of EyeonISISinLibya.com and co-author of "The Origins and Evolution of ISIS in Libya." He has written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek and has briefed the British Ministry of Defense, the U.S. State Department, NATO, the United Nations and most European governments.