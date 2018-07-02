Vail Symposium presents panel on state of US health care July 12

Cost: Tickets are $40 for both sessions prior to 2 p.m. on the day of the program; tickets are $50 after 2 p.m. and at the door. Tickets for individual sessions are also available.

VAIL — There are few things that are as important to the overall quality of life as one's health. In the United States, individuals' overall health is impacted by various government policies, from complex national programs debated by our elected officials like the Affordable Care Act of 2010 to everyday practices we take for granted such as "employees must wash their hands."

And while everyone has a stake in health policy — individuals, employers, doctors, hospitals, insurers and legislators — it's the individual policies that can make a difference. While a policy can save lives, a gap in policy can leave the window open for a crisis.

On Thursday, July 12, at Edwards Interfaith Chapel, the Vail Symposium is partnering with the University of Michigan's Institute for Healthcare Policy & Innovation to present a two-part panel that will explore distinct policy issues in American health care: the past and future of federal and state reform (including the ACA) and using policy to fight the opioid crisis in America.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.: Session one takes place from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and session two takes place from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Tickets for both sessions are $40; individual session tickets are also available for purchase.

"Healthcare in America is a topic that impacts everyone, from individuals to families and communities," said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. "It's also an ever-evolving thing, changing with administrations and as we face new threats to our welfare. We're excited to present this special two-session evening that will not only discuss the current state of health care policy, but also address one of our most deadly epidemics: the opioid crisis."

Session One, "Federal and State Health Policy – What Are We Doing?" will include discussion from Dr. John Ayanian, Dr. Mark Fendrick and Dr. Christopher Friese. The Affordable Care Act had a significant effect on the United States both for individuals and communities. The struggle to adjust the ACA, or to do away with it entirely, continues to this day. It is just one example, albeit a massive one, of how federal and state policies can touch individual lives. This session will focus on current health care policy and also discuss the potential future of health care.

Session Two, "Fighting the Opioid Crisis," will feature insight from Dr. Chad Brummett and Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, moderated by Dr. Ayanian. The opioid crisis is, in many ways, a crisis that came from within health care systems across the United States. As thousands of Americans are dying every year from opioid misuse, it has become one of the most urgent and tragic issues facing this country. This session will focus on how policy might end this crisis along with how health care providers and researchers can help today.