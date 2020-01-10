Vail Symposium presents program on Iran, the United States and what the future holds

The current administration has pursued a policy of “maximum pressure” against Iran. The Vail Symposium program will discuss Iran's past, present and future through a current events lens.

With Iran’s recent declaration that it will no longer follow the nuclear deal it signed with the U.S. in 2015 amidst the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, who died in a U.S. drone attack, the Vail Symposium’s Monday program couldn’t be more relevant today.

Monday, Jan. 13, join the Vail Symposium and Abbas Milani, Ph.D., the Hamid & Christina Moghadam Director of Iranian Studies at Stanford University, for an incredibly timely program focusing on Iranian history, present and future. The talk is at 6 p.m. in The Sebastian.

Forty years ago, a group of Iranian militants seized 98 people at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in what became known as the Iran hostage crisis. All remaining hostages were eventually released from captivity 444 days later. But the damage was done. In the intervening decades, Americans have held an overwhelmingly unfavorable view of Iran. According to 2019 Gallup polling, 82% of Americans view Iran unfavorably.

The current administration has pursued a policy of “maximum pressure” against Iran which includes harsh economic sanctions and pulling out of the Iran Nuclear Treaty that was negotiated during the Obama Administration and included five other major powers. For its part, Iran has not shied away from provocative and deadly behavior towards the United States and its Middle Eastern allies.

On Jan. 3, Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic, was killed in an American airstrike in Baghdad. Following the event, Iran backed out of the aforementioned nuclear deal from 2015, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to limit Trump’s authority to take military action while the administration has imposed sanctions on Iran.

“Americans don’t like Iran” Claire Noble bluntly summarized. “Given Iran’s support for Hezbollah, Bashar al-Assad and militants within Iraq, that animus is understandable and justifiable. However, Iran is a complex and pivotal country in an incendiary part of the world. It behooves us to better understand what is going on in Iran and what their future moves might include.”

In this incredibly timely program, Milani will provide a look into the turbulent internal dynamics of Iranian society, particularly as it relates to its troubled economy, rising unemployment and inflation, diminished options on oil, questions of succession and an increasingly assertive women’s movement. Will Iran be more democratic in the future? And how will recent events impact the United States’ policy and relationship with Iran?

As events continue to unfold, this program will undoubtedly change as well to reflect the most up-to-date information and news.