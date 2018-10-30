Vail Symposium presents State of the Valley panel with leaders from Minturn, Eagle and Gypsum

Fall is a time for contemplation, looking back at the past while taking stock of the present and looking toward the future. On Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 8:30 a.m. at the Edwards campus of Colorado Mountain College, Vail Symposium and Vail Valley Partnership present community leaders from Minturn, Eagle and Gypsum, convenening to discuss the state of the valley and answer questions from the public.

This panel, facilitated by the Vail Valley Partnership's Erik Williams, will explore the latest hot issues of the day in Eagle County including municipal strategic initiatives and their vision for the future of our community. Topics will range from housing to sustainability and transit to parks and recreation. Each panelist will provide a brief introduction and town overview, followed by a moderated Q&A with the audience. The audience is encouraged to come prepared with questions.

"This community forum is part of our Speaking Locally series in partnership with the Vail Symposium," said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. "This program presents an opportunity for our valley leaders to gather in one location, give a 'state of the union' and answer questions. It's an excellent opportunity for learning and dialogue."

Panelists will include: Michelle Metteer, Manager, Town of Minturn; Brandy Reitter, Manager, Town of Eagle; Jeremy Reitmann, Town of Gypsum; Jeff Shroll, County Manager, Eagle County Government; Barb Smith, Manager, Town of Red Cliff and a representative from Town of Vail to be determined.