Vail Symposium's March 16 event will address local housing solutions in Vail and Eagle County.

Courtesy image

Vail Symposium presents two programs: A virtual program on the Sargent Shriver effect and YIMBY Jamboree

This week, Vail Symposium presents two special programs: one virtual and one in-person. On Monday, March 13, join the Zoom webinar to learn about the ideas of Sargent Shriver, integrating the spiritual values of compassion and service into the secular structures of public affairs without the divisive, polarizing effects of politically ratifying or establishing particular religious doctrines or traditions. Then, on Thursday, March 16, join the YIMBY Jamboree in conjunction with Vail Valley Partnership and hear from a panel of local housing experts about the current housing crisis.

“This week, our tagline ‘Thinking Globally, Convening Locally’ is really on display,” said executive director James Kenly. “The life and work of Sargent Shriver, including creating the Peace Corps, offers a global perspective on the potential of societies to serve their people — we encourage our Vail Valley audience to invite their friends everywhere to tune into this free webinar. Then we will gather in person and focus our attention on the housing crisis with our local influencers and ‘outsiders’ from Breckenridge and Nantucket. We’d love to hear from our community members on this important topic.”

Monday, March 13: The Sargent Shriver Effect: Spirit, Politics and Peacebuilding

6 – 7 p.m. – Zoom Webinar

Sociologist Max Weber called it “the disenchantment of the modern world” and philosopher and theologian Bernard Lonergan refers to it as “the absence of god in modern culture.” Whatever we call it, the political and cultural clash between secular and religious factions in modern societies across the world is familiar to us all and its deeply polarized animus marks it as one of the major political and spiritual conundrums of modern times.

In “The Call: The Spiritual Realism of Sargent Shriver,” author Jamie Price demonstrates that Sargent Shriver’s approach to serving people, designing public policy and transforming conflict situations makes it possible to imagine a constructive way forward – a path that makes it possible to imagine integrating the spiritual values of compassion and service into the secular structures of public affairs without the divisive, polarizing effects of politically ratifying or establishing particular religious doctrines or traditions. As Shriver concretely put it, “Peace Corps exemplifies the way spiritual values can be infused into the work of government.”

Sargent Shriver (1915 – 2011) was one of the most innovative and accomplished American peace builders of the 20th century. He was a major figure in business, education and civil rights in Chicago in the 1950s. He was the founder of the Peace Corps under President Kennedy, architect of the War on Poverty under President Johnson and, as the U.S. Ambassador to France, host of the first round of peace talks to end the Vietnam War in the 1960s. In subsequent years, he served as the Democratic nominee for vice president, worked as a citizen diplomat to marshal inter-religious peacebuilding in the Middle East, fostered detente between the U.S. and the Soviet Union and championed the “No First Strike” nuclear arms policy affirmed by the U.S. Catholic bishops and senior U.S. foreign policy leaders.

Thursday, March 16: YIMBY Jamboree: Local Housing Solutions in Vail and Eagle County

6 – 7:30 p.m. at Vail Interfaith Chapel

YIMBY (/ˈyimbē/): A person who supports new development in the area where they live, typically in order to increase the availability of housing.

In August 2017, Vail Symposium hosted a two-day, three-session program discussing how to create a healthy community through workforce housing. Fast forward five and a half years and the discussion is still ongoing. Though strides have been made to combat the idea of NIMBYism in the valley, the fact remains that housing is still a critical issue facing our valley. It has become clear that there is no magic bullet and that we can’t build our way out of the housing crisis–there’s not enough land or money–but other communities that are similar in size, demographic and reliance on tourism have begun to make strides.

This panel discussion brings together local housing experts including George Ruther as well as experts from other resort areas to discuss how they have begun to solve the housing crisis. They will discuss the critical role elected officials play in resolving the housing crisis as well as programs and solutions that have started moving the needle. Vail Valley Partnership President and CEO Chris Romer will moderate.