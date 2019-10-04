Vail Symposium program brings astronauts to town

Lieutenant General (Retired) Susan J. Helms was the first U.S. military woman in space and the first woman to live aboard the International Space Station.

Special to the Daily

Space has been called “the final frontier,” but few people have actually experienced it. It has been 50 years since Apollo 11, and we’re realizing we’ve only scratched the surface in space. Tonight at the Sebastian Vail, join the Vail Symposium for a presentation with astronauts Lt. Gen. Susan Helms, former International Space Station resident and record-holder for the longest spacewalk (eight hours), and Major Gen. Roy Bridges Jr., Space Shuttle pilot and former director of the Kennedy Space Center.

“There are approximately 7.5 billion people living on Earth, and fewer than 600 have been to space,” said Claire Noble, programming manager of the Vail Symposium. “We are honored to have astronauts Helms and Bridges visit Vail and share their unique space experiences with our community.”

During the discussion, the two will share stories from their time in space, giving the audience a taste of what the world looks like from outside of our atmosphere, as well as a glimpse of what the future of the space program might hold. NASA engineer Frank Buzzard will moderate the panel.