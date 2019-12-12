Vail Symposium program to talk impeachment: Will he stay or should he go?

The Vail Symposium presents programs that convene locally and think globally. On Monday, the Vail Symposium presents a program on impeachment.

IF YOU GO … What: The Vail Symposium presents “Will he stay or should he go? Impeachment in America” When: Monday, Dec. 16. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; program begins at 6 p.m. Where: Grand Hyatt Vail More information: Tickets for this program are $25 in advance, $35 at midnight before the show and at the door. Visit www.vailsymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

It’s been dominating the headlines for months: Trump’s impeachment hearing. House Democrats began debating the two articles of impeachment accusing President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday, Dec. 11, setting up a constitutional clash between the two branches of government that has only happened three times before. On Monday, Dec. 16, at Grand Hyatt Vail, Vail Symposium will present a program on one of the most contentious topics of our time.

“It is often difficult to get complete and accurate information when it is coming at you one sound-bite at a time,” said Claire Noble, Vail Symposium program manager. “With this program, we’ll go beyond the spin and give the historical perspective on the power of impeachment imbedded in our Constitution. Hear the pros and cons of the current impeachment proceedings and make up your own mind.”

The authority to impeach is enshrined in Article Two of the United States Constitution. In it, sole power of impeachment is bestowed on the House of Representatives and the authority to try impeachments is the purview of the Senate. This program will address the history of impeachment in the United States, as well as historical antecedents in other countries, including the pre-constitutional debate found in the Federalist Papers. The historical examination discusses what was ultimately adopted at the Constitutional Convention, what the words meant at the time of adoption, the process of impeachment and a look at its application since its inception.

The approach and format of this in-depth examination of impeachment will be deliberative. Following background information on impeachment in general, the current impeachment process will be addressed. Differing viewpoints will be presented. The program’s legal experts will initially be subjected to moderated questioning, followed by audience questions.

About the speakers

Jeff Blattner is an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado Law School, a senior fellow at the Silicon Flatirons Institute Center for Law, Technology and Entrepreneurship of the University of Colorado and an attorney and president of Legal Policy Solutions, PLLC. A former Supreme Court law clerk, Blattner has spent much of his professional career handling high-profile legal policy matters. Blattner served on the presidential transitions of presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as the transition of Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

A prominent litigator and former federal prosecutor and Independent Counsel for the Whitewater investigation, Robert Ray is a respected courtroom veteran in white-collar criminal defense matters, corporate governance and compliance issues, internal investigations and general litigation, including civil RICO and commercial fraud. Ray joined the Independent Counsel’s office in Washington, DC in 1995, where he supervised, conducted, and participated in complex, long-term, and multi-defendant federal prosecutions involving public corruption at all levels and stages in federal court.

Rohn K. Robbins is an attorney who has lived in and practiced law in Eagle County since 1993. His practice emphasizes civil litigation, family and domestic law, real estate and development, and business transactions. Robbins has authored a weekly legal column, Vail Law, since 1995 and hosted a weekly radio/television talk show, Community Focus with Rohn Robbins, from 2004 through 2014.