Vail Symposium program uses discussion and desserts for stress management techniques

Dr. Brian Luke Seaward's "Stressed is Dessert Spelled Backward" was published in 1999, this year marking 20 years of publication.

From the constant bombardment of social media and the news to the elements of everyday life, stress is a human condition. But just because stress is a natural bodily reaction doesn’t mean it’s an unfixable problem.

On Wednesday, at the Grand Hyatt Vail, Brian Luke Seaward will weave ageless wisdom, valuable insights and remarkable stories through the wisdom of Joseph Campbell’s “Hero’s Journey” template. Learn how several people who, in the face of incredible stress, beat the odds in their efforts to gain control of their lives and come through gracefully.

“It seems as if many of us live in a constant state of stress, at varying levels throughout the days, weeks and years,” said Claire Noble, program manager for the Vail Symposium. “Dr. Seward is an expert in the field of stress management and will offer specific techniques that can help us deal with stress. This is a not-to-miss program from which we all can benefit.”

Based on his popular best-selling book, “Stressed is Desserts Spelled Backward,” these stories offer insight and inspiration as to how we too, might learn to diplomatically confront our stressors. The wisdom in “Desserts” teaches us to use our muscles of the soul and turn our threats into challenges, so that we may polish the rough edges of our existence and continue to live, love and learn throughout the journey of our human existence.

At the end of this program, participants will be able to: Define the term “stress,” identify the three stages of Joseph Campbell’s “The Hero’s Journey” and list three effective coping techniques (inner resources) to handle life stressors.

About the speaker

Seaward is nationally and internationally renowned as an expert in the field of stress management, mind-body-spirit healing and corporate health promotion. In addition to teaching several thousand students at the universities across the country, he has shared the insights of meditation with the staff at the White House from 1990-94, taught stress management techniques with various heads of state and coached relaxation techniques to several Olympic athletes. An extremely popular speaker at various conferences from the National Wellness Institute and the Institute of Noetic Sciences to the National Fibromyalgia Association, Seaward leaves everyone inspired, enlightened and entertained. Through it all, he reminds us, stress knows no demographic boundaries.

Seaward has written 16 books including the best-sellers “Managing Stress,” “Stressed is Desserts Spelled Backward” and “Quiet Mind, Fearless Heart.” The acclaimed book “Stand Like Mountain, Flow Like Water: Reflections on Stress and Human Spirituality,” now released as a 10th-anniversary edition, has been described as the sequel to M. Scott Peck’s “The Road Less Traveled.”