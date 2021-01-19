Vail Symposium Q&A program with filmmaker Patrick Reasonover tackles questions of Earth’s resources

A warming climate, polluted oceans and world hunger are some of the staggering problems facing humanity. The best minds are hard at work on solutions that could heal the oceans, feed the planet, reduce atmospheric carbon and even eliminate organ waitlists.

The catch? Innovation never comes without risk and often brings consequences that can impact our health, safety and environment. That is why our regulatory system is designed to protect and serve the public interest. However, in the fast-paced world of technological development, even well-intentioned regulations can inadvertently hamper beneficial progress.

But what if we could overcome these obstacles? On Thursday, Jan. 21, Vail Symposium welcomes documentary producer Patrick Reasonover for a Q&A about his film, “They Say It Can’t Be Done,” at 6 p.m. via Zoom meeting. Attendees will receive a Vimeo link to view the film with their registration confirmation and are encouraged to view it prior to the program.

"They Say It Can't Be Done" was produced by speaker and Producer Patrick Reasonover, as well as Producer Andrea Fuller and Director Michael Ozias.

“It is really exciting to learn about the transformative solutions that smart people are developing to tackle tough problems our country faces,” said Vail Symposium program manager Claire Noble. “But it is dismaying to learn that these solutions are stymied by regulation.”

“They Say It Can’t Be Done” profiles companies that have the potential to solve some of our greatest challenges, but all face a common roadblock: a regulatory system that could impede their pathways to success. Is it time for us to imagine a new regulatory approach?

About the speaker

Patrick Reasonover is the lead producer on “They Say It Can’t Be Done.” He previously produced the award-winning feature-length documentary “Of Dogs and Men.” He is co-creator and producer on an animated comedy web series based on the New York Times bestselling book series, “The Politically Incorrect Guides.” Through his work with corporate partners, Reasonover has produced more than 300 animated, documentary, virtual reality and narrative projects. He holds a B.A. from Emory University in Creative Writing and Philosophy.

IF YOU GO…

What: Film Discussion: “They Say It Can’t Be Done”

When: Thursday, Jan. 21, 6-6:45 p.m.

Where: Zoom Webinar

Cost: Free

More information: Please register at http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information.