Vail Symposium talks climate change March 15; panel includes 2007 Nobel Peace Prize recipient

Cost: Tickets are $25 prior to 2 p.m. on the day of the program and are $35 at the door.

What: Katrina, Sandy and Harvey: Exploring the Relationship Between Climate Change and Extreme Weather.

On Thursday, March 15, the Vail Symposium, in partnership with Walking Mountains Science Center, is supporting another high-powered panel on climate change.

Last year, we discussed policy around climate change both in the U.S. and the world stage. This year, the focus is on the relationship between climate change and extreme weather, with a particular emphasis on the similarities and differences with hurricanes Katrina, Sandy and Harvey.

Our panel will feature Kevin Trenberth, the distinguished senior scientist in the Climate Analysis Section of the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder; he also shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for his work on climate change; Kerry Emanuel is an endowed professor of atmospheric science at MIT and is the co-director of the Lorenz Center, a climate think tank that emphasizes curiosity-driven research and fosters creative approaches to learning how climate works.

We are extremely fortunate to have these two world-acclaimed experts on our panel.

Discussion Topics

The presentations will start with an overview of the fundamentals of measurements that have occurred and the resulting models used to make predictions of the impact of human causes; the overview will include some thoughts related to snow in Colorado.

An important part of the presentations will focus on the hurricanes and super storm, drawing on analysis as to what was an extreme aspect of the storm naturally and what would have been augmented by climate change factors. The future direction of violent storms, based on the models developed and modified based on real data, will be discussed.

We also will hear of the impact in our local community as Kim Langmaid will update us on the Climate Action Plan for Eagle County. She is the founder and vice president of Walking Mountains and very much involved in the focus on local environmental impact. The moderator will be Mercedes Quesada-Embid, an associate professor of sustainability at Colorado Mountain College.

Lively Discussion

As with all Vail Symposium programs, there will be an opportunity for Q&A as well.

What have we learned about the consequences of these storms and what steps should be taken? What is the variability of different models and their projections? Bring these questions and others as a lively discussion is planned with our panel to address the shortcomings of recent preparations and prognosis of future plans required.

The program starts at 6 p.m. at Donovan Pavilion and tickets are available at http://www.vailsymposium.org. We hope to see you on the evening of March 15 for both an incredible opportunity to learn more about this important subject and a chance to discuss prospects for the future.

Dale Mosier is the chairman of the Board of Directors for the Vail Symposium.