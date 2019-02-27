Vail symposium to address food waste and news production

At Donovan Pavilion tomorrow and Tuesday night, the Vail Symposium will present two of its more anticipated programs of the winter season. Tomorrow, Chris Cochran, Susie Davis and Lewis Ziska, will discuss "The Future of Food: The Impact of Food on the Health of the Planet and Humankind;" Mercedes Quesada-Embid will moderate. Then, on Tuesday, CBS News correspondent David Martin and producer Mary Walsh will share stories of their 25-year award-winning journalistic collaborations.

"We're starting the week off with a bang, with two incredible programs presented back to back," said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium in a press release. "Having the opportunity to discuss a topic as important — and local — as our food supply with this panel of experts is incredible. We're also thrilled to have two journalists of David and Mary's tenure and caliber join us to share what it takes to make the news. These are two truly cannot-miss evenings."

Tomorrow, the Vail Symposium, in partnership with Walking Mountains Science Center, will present a panel of experts discussing "The Future of Food." The food we consume and how it is produced has a profound impact on our environment. From water used in irrigation to water polluted from animal waste to methane emissions from cattle and carbon dioxide emissions from food transportation, making our food supply more sustainable has the potential to improve the health of the planet and the humans living here.

Starting locally, the program will address the extent of food insecurity in our own community and the efforts to address it. At the same time as so many face food insecurity, so much food is wasted. Fortunately, food waste is something in which everyone can address; this program will provide actionable steps to be part of the solution. Finally, discussions around climate change often address factors such as temperature and precipitation levels. However, just as impactful on our global food supply is the levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Plants need carbon dioxide to grow, but can there be too much of a good thing? Rising levels of carbon dioxide have the potential to reduce the nutritional value of the world's staple crops–find out how and how this is best addressed.

On Tuesday: It takes weeks, months and sometimes years to get a news story from conception to broadcast on a show such as 60 Minutes or CBS Sunday Morning. CBS News Correspondent David Martin and Producer Mary Walsh, who have worked together for 25 years and recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast for their story "Aftermath," will discuss how stories are crafted, how decisions are made and how reporters handle the tsunami of news in these challenging times.