Vail Symposium to discuss North Korea
September 25, 2018
North Korea is consistently a hot topic in today's news. However, much of what we know about the country and its politics is shrouded in mystery. Even more unpredictable is the U.S.'s relationship with this volatile country. On Thursday, Sept. 27 at Antlers at Vail, the Vail Symposium welcomes Jung Pak, an expert on North Korea, for a special discussion that will not only touch on the country's enigmatic leader, but also will offer an outlook on what we might see in the coming months.
During this special conversation, Pak will share insight into what makes Kim Jong-un tick, including his childhood, family influences and his time outside North Korea. From the transition of power from his father, Kim Jong-il, to his rise to absolute power at any cost, including assassination, Pak will share her extensive knowledge, including an analysis of the Trump Administration's policy on North Korea and how North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been maneuvering despite the US's "maximum pressure" strategy, as well as an outlook to the future.
