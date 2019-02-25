Vail Symposium to dive into modern economics with former Vice Chairman of the FDIC

Cost: Tickets are $25 prior to midnight on the day before the program; tickets are $35 after midnight and at the door.

There's no question that the economy of the United States is inextricably linked with its politics, both to its benefit and detriment. But there's more to the correlation between the two than the impact of rogue tweets. On Thursday at Donovan Pavilion, the Vail Symposium's financial series continues as Richard Bard sits down with former Vice Chairman of the FDIC, Thomas Hoenig, for an in-depth examination of this topic with real-time discussion.

"The economy is a topic that impacts everyone in every spectrum of our society,'" said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium in a press release. "However, as it's a constantly changing and evolving, it's incredibly helpful to get insight from experts like Hoenig. We're incredibly excited to welcome these speakers for what promises to be an enlightening evening."

The impact of politics on the economy in the United States is undeniable. From Reaganomics to trackable peaks and dips of the stock market that accompany tweets, our country's economic successes or downturns are inextricably linked to what is happening in the White House and on Capitol Hill.

In this special fireside chat with Bard, former Vice Chairman of the FDIC Hoenig will delve into the economic ramifications from the 2018 election, tax law changes, debt and spending issues, the impact of foreign policy as it relates to tariffs and NAFTA and other topics, delivering real-time insight on these important issues.

About the speakers

Hoenig was confirmed by the Senate as Vice Chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in November of 2012. He joined the FDIC in April of 2012, as a member of the FDIC Board of Directors for a six-year term, which ended in April 2018. He also serves as President of the International Association of Deposit Insurers, elected to the position in October 2015.

Prior to serving on the FDIC board, Hoenig was the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and a member of the Federal Reserve System's Federal Open Market Committee from 1991 to 2011.

Mr. Hoenig was with the Federal Reserve for 38 years, beginning as an economist and then as a senior officer in banking supervision during the U.S. banking crisis of the 1980s. In 1986, he led the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank's Division of Bank Supervision and Structure, directing the oversight of more than 1,000 banks and bank holding companies with assets ranging from less than $100 million to $20 billion. He served as President of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank for 20 years, until 2011. Hoenig is a native of Fort Madison, Iowa. He received a doctorate in economics from Iowa State University.

Richard Bard is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bard Capital Group, LLC, a middle market private equity firm with a diversified portfolio. He has been involved in the acquisition and operation of several private and publicly traded businesses over the past 30 years. He previously served as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Bard serves as the key interviewer for the Vail Symposium's Financial Series.