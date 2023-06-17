Vail Symposium to host two talks this week: ‘Gun Violence in America’ and ‘Native Americans Essential Understanding’

Vail Symposium will discuss the nature of Native American sovereignty, on and off the reservations.

What: Native Americans Essential Understanding: Ten Things You Should Know

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 | 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Vail Interfaith Chapel

More information: Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit VailSymposium.org for more information. IF YOU GO...

Historian Clay Jenkinson is one of the Vail Symposium’s most popular speakers. On Tuesday, June 20 at Eagle River Presbyterian Church, he returns for the latest installment in his “Conversations on Controversial Issues” series speaking about gun violence in America; on Wednesday, June 21 at Vail Interfaith Chapel, he’ll provide a primer about Native Americans in advance of another program later this summer.

“Clay is a tour de force when it comes to American history,” said Vail Symposium Executive Director James Kenly. “The Conversations on Controversial Issues series is not intended to persuade but rather to deepen understanding and inspire more civil discourse around our dining room tables – especially on divisive topics such as gun violence and Native American sovereignty.”

On Tuesday, Jenkinson leads a discussion on gun violence in America. How does the wealthiest nation in the world, uniquely tethered to the Second Amendment, begin to talk intelligently about gun violence in the US? How can we get to a rational, reasonable, nuanced, and mutually-respectful national conversation about gun violence?

This foray into one of the most polarizing topics in modern American life will provide perspectives from a variety of vantage points including historical, sociological, economic, legal, and political in addition to a survey of potential approaches to solutions. Humanities scholar, historian and Jeffersonian Clay Jenkinson moderates the discussion with two live panelists and a variety of recorded materials including interviews conducted in preparation for the event. He will be joined by David Yamane, a professor of sociology at Wake Forest University and the author of the blog guncurious.com, and Joshua Horwitz, the Dana Feitler Professor in Gun Violence Prevention and Advocacy at Johns Hopkins University.

And on Wednesday, Jenkinson is offering this primer for our community to learn about Native American history and culture as well as the American context in which they exist in advance of a program taking place on Aug. 16. This is an opportunity to catch up on some important subjects. What do we mean by the Doctrine of Discovery? Why do some people say the “Indian Wars” never ended? What is the nature of Native American sovereignty on and off the reservations? What is going on with respect to Native American water issues in the American West? What is a Land Acknowledgement Statement and what is the right thing to do? What would Indian Reconciliation Commissions do and would they be effective? What is the right term for Native Americans? Are reservations a good thing or an impediment to Native American progress? In a non-political way, historian Clay Jenkinson will bring us all up to speed with slides, film clips and more.