Vail symposium to present a spooky double-header

On Wednesday, Oct. 10 and Thursday, Oct. 11, the Vail Symposium will present two evening programs as part of its consciousness series that will allow audiences to learn more about topics that encompass the otherworldly: a truly terrifying haunting and the truth behind orbs.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, Andrea Perron will share her experience of growing up in a "House of Darkness, House of Light." In 1970, her parents purchased what seemed to be the home of their dreams: the Arnold Estate, located just beyond the village of Harrisville, Rhode Island. It seemed the idyllic setting in which to raise a family and the couple unwittingly moved their five young daughters into the ancient and mysterious farmhouse. But soon the true nature of the house made itself known: It was a portal to the past and a passage to the future.

The subject of the 2013 film "The Conjuring," the story of the house in which Perron spent ten years of her life has been a closely-guarded experience. Ed and Lorraine Warren investigated this haunting in a futile attempt to intervene on the family's behalf and they consider the Perron family saga to be one of the most compelling and significant of a famously storied career as paranormal researchers. During this special presentation, Perron will share an unabridged account of the supernatural excursion.

On Thursday, Oct. 11, Virginia Hummel will discuss the link between the orb phenomenon and our true identities as eternal souls. Hummel's connection with the orb phenomenon started with the appearance of a brilliant ball of light or orb, twenty months after the death of her son. From there, it led to people, places, research and experiences that revealed the workings of a divine plan and clues to our eternal nature hidden in plain sight.

At this program, audience members will learn how orbs are connected to near-death experiences and the human soul as validated by doctors, scientists and healthcare workers. Hummel will also share orb photographs with human faces of deceased loved ones requested to appear as orbs and learn the secrets of great orb photography.