Vail Symposium to present program with author of ‘Talking to Robots: Tales from Our Human-Robot Futures’

During the Vail Symposium program on Monday, Aug. 26, author David Ewing Duncan will discuss the possible futures with robots, painting a picture of what the next decades might look like.

Special to the EVV

If you go … What: Vail Symposium presents author of “Talking to Robots: Tales from Our Human-Robot Futures” When: Monday, Aug. 26; doors open at 5:30 p.m.; program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Where: Edwards Interfaith Chapel, Edwards Cost: $25 in advance, $35 at the door More information: Visit www.vailsymposium.org

Depictions of robots and artificial intelligence range from the cute and cuddly to planet-destroying and everything in between. While society isn’t quite to the point where every family has a robot servant like in “The Jetsons,” robot technology is continuing to advance.

On Monday, Aug. 26, the Vail Symposium presents a program with author David Ewing Duncan as he discusses his book, “Talking to Robots: Tales from Our Human Robot Futures.”

“Robots are a hot topic in science and technology, with innovations occurring at a lightning speed,” said Claire Noble, program manager for the Vail Symposium. “We’re excited to have David Duncan join us to discuss his research into what our robotic futures may hold. After all, it’s about more than the technology — it’s how robots illustrate what it means to be human.”

Grounded in real technologies and prospects but bolstered by imagination, Duncan brings robots to life, from the potential for Teddy Bots and Warrior Bots to Doc Bots and Politician Bots. What robot and AI systems are being built and imagined right now? What do they say about us, their creators? Will they usher in a fantastic new future, or destroy us?

During the Vail Symposium program, Duncan will take the audience on a journey through possible futures with robots, painting a picture of what the next decades might look like with the help of some of our greatest thinkers, from physicist Brian Greene and futurist Kevin Kelly to inventor Dean Kamen, geneticist George Church and filmmaker Tiffany Shlain.

About the speaker

David Ewing Duncan is a bestselling author and curator of Arc Fusion. He writes for The New York Times, Vanity Fair, The Atlantic, Wired, National Geographic and many other publications. He was a long-time regular guest on NPR’s “Morning Edition” and a special correspondent and producer for ABC’s “Nightline” and “20/20.” For “Talking to Robots,” Duncan interviewed famous engineers, entrepreneurs and philosophers including Brian Green, Emily Morse, Tim O’Reilly, Steven Petranek, Kevin Kelly and David Baldacci, among others.