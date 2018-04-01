Vail Symposium, Vail Valley Partnership present panel on workforce trends in Vail Valley

Cost: Tickets are $25 prior to 4 p.m. on the day before the program and are $35 at the door.

VAIL — Think living and working in the Vail Valley is an impossible dream? Think again. There are real opportunities for hard-working entrepreneurs, business owners and employees here in our Shangri-La-esque valley.

On Wednesday, April 11, the Vail Symposium and Vail Valley Partnership will present a panel of local human resource professionals, business owners and representatives from governmental organizations as they share trends and offer viewpoints regarding employee attraction, retention and benefits, using the Vail Valley Partnership annual workforce study as a guide. The doors open at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards at 8 a.m.; the program will begin at 8:30 a.m.

"We're thrilled to hear from this panel of human resources professionals as they share their thoughts, ideas and feedback on workforce trends in the valley," said Chris Romer, president and CEO of the Vail Valley Partnership. "It's a 'must attend' for business operators across industry sectors looking for insights on their most valuable assets: their people."

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.vailsymposium.org or call 970-476-0954.

About the speakers

Teresa Friel has worked in human resources for more than 15 years, including serving as a director of human resources for a resort in Vail. She has worked with Human Resources Plus as an HR professional since 2014 and has been an integral part of the HRP Recruit and Reward services, facilitating customized training sessions, conducting on-site HR audits and executing compensation and workforce analysis projects while providing daily human resource guidance to clients.

Recommended Stories For You

Michelle Griffith, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, is the human resources manager at The Christie Lodge in Avon and past president of the High Country Human Resources Association, an affiliate of SHRM. Griffith has more than 15 years of human resource experience with the majority of that experience in the hospitality and theme park industries.

Aryn Schlichting is a senior HR professional at the town of Vail with more than 15 years of HR experience, specializing in recruiting. Outside of work, Schlichting is the co-founder of Mountain Careers, a hub for professional opportunities in the mountains, and is on the board of the Vail Valley Young Professionals.

Jessica Valand is the director of workforce development for Northwest Colorado. Jessica has been with the state in various leadership roles for nine years and currently works with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Prior to her current role, she oversaw public assistance work programs statewide and was responsible for the design, implementation and administration of Colorado's only transitional jobs program, ReHire Colorado.