Vail Symposium welcomes Sean Roche to speak about cyber security and crypto terrorism

Vail Symposium presents a special program on cyber security and crypto terrorism with Sean Roche.

Incredible advances in technology have many benefits; they also provide an opportunity for a new breed of bad guys, such as the DarkSide ransomware group that attacked Colonial Pipeline, an American oil pipeline system, in May 2021. It was the largest cyberattack on an oil infrastructure target in the history of the United States.

On Tuesday, March 1 at Donovan Pavilion, Vail Symposium presents a special program on cyber security and crypto terrorism with Sean Roche, former Associate Deputy Director for Digital Innovation for the Central Intelligence Agency.

“This program was going to be one of our most interesting programs on little understood, important issues,” said Dale Mosier, chairman of the Vail Symposium Board of Directors. “It is now so timely given the Ukrainian situation and the role of cyber intelligence.”

This program will focus on cybersecurity and crypto terrorism including ransomware vulnerabilities and protections. It will explore the roles of private industry and government–specifically who in the US intelligence community is responsible for detections, actions and decisions.

Roche recently returned from the Munich Security Conference. He will expand his talk to include how the intelligence community typically addresses these issues from both the U.S. perspective and in collaboration with partner nations to provide the insights regarding the strategies employed in this new domain of warfighting.

About the speaker

For more than three decades, Sean Roche has accelerated the adoption, implementation and operation of disruptive technologies that have transformed platforms, missions and enterprise organizations. He led the successful delivery of a wide range of first-of-kind, next-generation capabilities and systems for the US Intelligence Community and Department of Defense. He is a frequent international keynote speaker, providing his perspectives on overcoming the challenges organizations face when the necessity of innovation drives the need for large-scale change at the speed of mission.

On President-Elect Biden’s Transition Team, Roche led reviews and provided assessments of cyber security, satellite reconnaissance and digital transformation for US intelligence and defense. As the Associate Deputy Director of CIA for Digital Innovation, he led the acceleration CIA’s digital transformation by leveraging the AWS Commercial Cloud Services (C2S). He commanded a worldwide digital workforce entrusted to retire, rearchitect and rehost legacy systems to an agile and resilient next-generation digital cloud infrastructure. This transition was accomplished without any disruption to mission services while significantly enhancing overall cyber security.

Previous assignments during his career were devoted to the development, deployment and operation of covert and clandestine collection systems hosted in harsh, remote, and unattended environments. He developed and led technical and operational partnerships with more than two dozen nations and had deployments and temporary duty assignments to more than fifty. Roche also retired in the rank of Colonel from the US Air Force Reserves after 29 years of service.