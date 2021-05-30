Vail Valley Academy of Dance performs “Cinderella” at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater this week

The Vail Valley Academy of Dance will perform “Cinderella” on Wednesday, June 2nd and Thursday June 3rd at 6:30 p.m. at The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

“Join the dancers, ages 7-19, as they take you into this timeless story with Cinderella, her nasty step sisters, the magical fairy godmother and handsome prince, with many other characters visited along the way,” says Ryan Edward Calligan, Owner and Chief Financial Officer of VVAD. “The dancers have been preparing for this show for 5 months and are ready to present their hard work and determination on the beautiful stage of the Ford Amphitheater.”

Founded by Anne Powell in 1989, VVAD has been helping young dancers hone their skills and achieve their dreams for over three decades. Many VVAD students audition for, and are accepted into, competitive summer dance programs such as the Bolshoi Academy in Washington DC and Moscow, Ellison Ballet, The Harid Conservatory, Miami City Ballet, Nutmeg Conservatory for the Arts, Vail Valley Dance Intensive, Joffrey Ballet, Burklyn Ballet Theater, Jillana School, Kaatsbaan Extreme Ballet, Interlochen School of the Arts, David Taylor Dance Theater, and Colorado Ballet, according to the academy’s Facebook page.

“Come and see all of our dancers, including our 9 graduating seniors, as they leave their hearts on the stage,” says Calligan.

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketsvail.com.

VVAD offers a variety of instructions in disciplines from across the world, including classical ballet, contemporary dance, tap dance, jazz, hip hop and many other fields of study. See the full schedule of classes and events at vailvalleyacademyofdance.net.