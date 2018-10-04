Vail Valley Art Guild at Gypsum Public Library

The Vail Valley Art Guild is sponsoring an exhibit that runs through the month of October at the Gypsum Public Library. The featured artist is Ben Pond, who has creates large graphite images.

Pond is an artist and educator, based in Eagle. He currently serves as a faculty member at the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design. Pond has previously served as Lecturer and Gallery Director at Indiana University, Bloomington, and instructor of art at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards.

Among numerous national and regional exhibitions, Pond has participated in exhibitions at Hyperlink Gallery in Chicago, RedLine Gallery in Denver, The Toledo Museum of Art, South Bend Museum of Art, Museum of North Carolina Asheville Tucker Cooke Gallery, Stewart Center Gallery of Perdue University, the Clara Hatton Gallery at Colorado State University and Ohio State University Hopkins Hall Gallery.

Pond's artwork has been published in drawing and poetry journals, including "Ninth Letter," Manifest Creative Research Gallery and Drawing Center's "International Drawing Annual 7" and "Poetry East."

Also included in the exhibit are works by local photographers.