Vail Valley Art Guild celebrates Eagle ARTWalk’s second anniversary with holiday cards

This month’s Second Friday ARTWalk on Broadway in Eagle, from 5 to 8 p.m., is rolling out the red carpet for its second anniversary. Coinciding with the outdoor market-style event is celebrations for Bonfire Brewing’s 10th anniversary and the Vail Valley Art Guild’s second Friday gallery exhibition.

Since starting with just three businesses in November 2018, the Eagle ARTWalks have been connecting community members with the local businesses that hope to serve them. Shops and restaurants on Broadway street offer specials, discounts and more to help keep dollars local and promote community harmony.

“I give big thanks to my EagleARTS Teammates Kat Conner and Jennifer Filipowski for the countless hours we have all invested in creating this foundation; and to all of the folks who have helped make this such a success,” said Tara Novak, owner of ARTSPaCE in Eagle and the ARTWalk’s founder. “I look forward to this next year of growth and all the amazing arts we will be creating in Eagle, Colorado.”

This summer, the Town of Eagle took notice of how popular the ARTWalks have been, especially in the COVID-19 age, and decided to close off a few blocks of Broadway to help build the event and promote social distancing among pedestrian traffic.

Part of the reason ARTWalks have been popular is that the nature of the event makes it easy for a lot of people to enjoy at their leisure — people come and go as they please, meaning gathering sizes are more fluid and less restricted to a maximum number — and because it’s outdoors, providing some peace of mind where indoor events might not.

The Vail Valley Art Guild has felt similarly, ensuring that safety would always be the highest priority. It didn’t host in-person shows until September for this reason. At this month’s gallery exhibition, from 5 to 7 p.m., guild artist Beth Levine will be giving away two free holiday cards to each person that comes into enjoy the show, which will also feature work from visual artists, photographers and sculptural artists including: Missy Octave, Barbara Holden, Elke Kaiser-Wells, Brian Wells, Christine Sena, Rick Spitzer, Jon Sheppard, Kit Cammemeyer, Ann Loper and Ken Kolano.

Beth Levine is a local architect, artist and member of the Vail Valley Art Guild.

Special to the Daily

Levine, an architect as well as an artist, sends holiday cards to friends, family and clients each year, featuring a piece of her artwork. After last December, she had tons left over, but instead of throwing them out, she decided to repurpose the cards by giving them away.

The cards will feature Beth’s representational style, featuring scenes from local ranches and landmarks. Guests will be able to choose from four different designs.

“I’ve enjoyed painting and drawing around Eagle County immensely. It’s made me really appreciate our surroundings,” Levine said.

Levine has also completed posters of historic Broadway and historic Minturn, which are available for purchase through the Vail Valley Art Guild.

But a deeper motivation for giving away the cards comes from a desire to pay it forward in the pandemic age.

“I really appreciated what this community did in terms of coming together for the virus. I just want to give back,” Levine said. “I’m enjoying the fact that through my art, I can give back to the community.”

Levine’s free holiday cards feature four different designs for guests to pick from.

Beth Levine | Special to the Daily

Also on Friday night, Bonfire’s 10th anniversary celebration will feature a specialty slushie and a throwback beer on tap, as well as live music from The Evolution from 6 to 9 p.m. The expanded patio allows guests plenty of room to social distance.

For more information about ARTWalks, visit eaglearts.org.