Vail Valley Art Guild co-founder Joann Carhart Levy to be featured artist at Second Friday exhibit in Eagle

The Vail Valley Art Guild continues its offerings into the summer with the Second Friday exhibit at its Eagle Gallery on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. The gallery is located at 108 Second Street in Eagle and exhibits original art, ceramics, woodworking and photography.

The featured artist this week is Joann Carhart Levy, who is a co-founder of the Vail Valley Art Guild. She can often be found painting by the side of a stream or at a nearby ranch painting en plein air. She prefers to paint what she sees in front of her at the moment with perhaps a few added colors thrown into the mix. Many of her paintings have Rocky Mountain streams, ponds and rivers as a featured element. Her preferred mediums are pastel and oil, but she is known to take watercolors or acrylics along on occasion to achieve a more contemporary painting.

She spearheaded the Ranch Project for the Vail Valley Art Guild showcasing local ranches through paintings and photographs, and she also organizes workshops for the Vail Valley Art Guild. She has personally taken workshops with Don Sahli, Greg Barnes, Cheryl St. John, Tom Lynch, Peggy McGivern and local architect Mio Cirkovic.

The Second Friday exhibit is part of the Art Walk by Eagle Arts.



