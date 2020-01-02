Vail Valley Art Guild debuts new Minturn poster at First Friday exhibition

Beth Levine's Minturn poster is available for $25 at the reception and $35 after.

Special to the Daily

The first Friday of the New Year, Vail Valley Art Guild will celebrate Minturn with an exhibit focusing on Minturn and the introduction of the new poster, “Minturn’s Historic Business Core” by guild member Beth Levine. Levine is selling a 24-inch-by-36-inch poster depicting the core business for an opening night price of $25 and she’ll be on hand to sign the prints. The poster will return to a $35 price after Friday. Additionally, each image will also be available framed for $40.

Levine is a local architect and loves drawings buildings. Capturing the “Lion’s head” and the water tower became a theme in the sketches. Because Beth sketches plein air on site, the relationship to both of these Minturn landmarks became just as important as the buildings themselves.

Diana Scherr, a board member of the Minturn Community Fund, asked Levine if she would do a poster for Minturn after she saw Levine’s poster of Broadway Street, Eagle, CO. Scherr was influential in reviewing the drawings and corresponding businesses.

All are welcome to enjoy the reception and view the new artwork on display at the exhibit, which includes prints, oil painting, watercolors, photographs and ceramics.

If you go …

What: Vail Valley Art Guild, First Friday Exhibit and Reception

When: Friday, Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Where: 191 Main Street, Minturn

Cost: Free

More information: Visit vailvalleyartguild.org.