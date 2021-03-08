Vail Valley Art Guild donates proceeds from art sales to avalanche victims’ families

Artists and photographers of the Vail Valley Art Guild, many of whom are residents of the town of Eagle, want to help the families of the three locals who were killed in the avalanche in February near Silverton.

All the artworks at the Vail Valley Art Guild's second Friday art show in Eagle are priced under $200, with many under $100.

Special to the Daily

They are donating original works of art to be sold at the Gallery’s Second Friday opening, from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 12. The pieces will be deeply discounted, all priced under $200 and many under $100. All after tax proceeds will be donated to the families of Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen, and Adam Palmer. Neither VVAG nor its artists will receive any income from the sales of the artwork on Friday.

There will also be a donation box for cash and check donations, and the guild will accept charge card donations. Since no tax is collected on monetary donations,100% of those donations will go to the families.

Many of the artists will be in attendance to discuss their works. Visitors can view and purchase the artwork in our Eagle Gallery located at 108 W. Second Street, across from Bonfire Brewing, of which Jessen was a co-founder.

All proceeds from art sales will be donated to the families of the Silverton avalanche victims. Neither artists nor the guild will receive any portion of the proceeds.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Valley Art Guild is a nonprofit corporation whose mission is to foster and pro-mote artistic growth and build awareness of the visual arts in Eagle County.

For more information, visit vailvalleyartguild.com .