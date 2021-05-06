Vail Valley Art Guild holding First Friday exhibit at Minturn gallery

Artist Cindy Kelleher is excited to live in the valley full time and take advantage of the changing seasons.

Cindy Kelleher / Special to the Daily

The Vail Valley Art Guild is hosting its First Friday exhibit at its Minturn gallery, and this month’s featured artist is Cindy Kelleher.

The show is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at 291 Main Street in Minturn, next to Rocky Mountain Taco. Attendees are invited to enjoy some art and some food next door. For more information, visit vailvalleyartguild.com .

About the featured artist

Cindy Kelleher will be the featured artist at the Vail Valley Art Guild’s First Friday exhibit in Minturn.

Cindy Kelleher / Special to the Daily

Kelleher has always loved art, and everywhere she looks she sees a future painting.

Kelleher has taken workshops around the country and numerous art classes at West Texas AMU. Locally, she has had instruction with Don Sahli, Cheryl St John and Mio Cirkovic. Kelleher works in oils, pastels and watercolor, but finds pastel the easiest of the three.

“It’s just drawing with chalk,” she said.

Pastel involves the application of fine details mixed with large blocks of vibrant colors. She especially enjoys painting fall and winter landscapes with the reflections of colors bouncing off each other.

Kelleher grew up in the Midwest and moved to Amarillo, Texas, in 1977. Shortly after moving to Texas, she and her husband bought into a condominium in Vail with three other couples. Twenty-five years later they bought a duplex in West Vail; they finally sold their house in Texas and now live here permanently. Kelleher is excited to live here full time and take advantage of the changing seasons. Look for her painting local landscapes.