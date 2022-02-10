Vail Valley Art Guild holds fundraiser for high school art trip

The gallery will display the work of student artists who are participating in the program. Above artwork by Catherine Dawsey.

Vail Valley Art Guild/Courtesy Photo

During the February mid-winter break, Battle Mountain High School Art students will be traveling to New York City to visit major art museums and monuments. Thirty students will be going, all from upper level art classes: Portfolio class, AP Art History and AP Studio Art.

This Friday, Feb. 11, the Vail Valley Art Guild is holding a fundraiser to help finance the trip at the VVAG Gallery on 108 W. Second St. in Eagle. Student artwork will also be on display at the Eagle Gallery.

Max DeVito is one of the art teaches at Battle Mountain High School.

“I think it’s great for kids to get out of the bubble we live in and see and experience new culture,” DeVito said. “To be able to see the art in person is so beneficial for understanding art history, as well as inspirational for studio kids for creating their own work.”

Battle Mountain High School has been doing an NYC art trip since 2016, with the exception of 2020 when they took students to Italy (before the pandemic). No trip took place last year, as it was unclear whether it was safe or possible to travel with the state of the pandemic.

Pencil drawing by student Lizeth Loera.

Vail Valley Art Guild/Courtesy Photo

“NYC was chosen because it has so many museums of all sorts of art, including 20-30 works of art in the Battle Mountain curriculum for AP Art History,” DeVito said. “Experiencing a new place, culture, and more diversity has helped students — especially artsy students — feel more connected to the world.”

On this immersive art tour, students will visit The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Central Park, the Guggenheim Museum, The Brooklyn Museum of Art, The Whitney Museum of American Art, High Line park, The 9/11 Memorial, St John the Divine Cathedral, The Cloisters, St Patrick’s Cathedral and the Museum of Modern Art.

“Mostly students have time to explore the museums on their own,” DeVito said. “Students do scavenger hunts, take photos in front of certain paintings or document works of art they liked, didn’t like, had a reaction to, and so on. Studio kids are required to sit for five minutes and do sketches and reflections as well. We have discussions and conversations after to justify what they did with their time and how their experience went.”

The Vail Valley Art Guild fundraiser will take place from 5-8 p.m. this Friday in Eagle.